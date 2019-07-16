North Carolina Dentist gives away Beach Vacation to benefit Cancer Research!

GARNER, N.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane and Associates Family Dentistry and North Carolina Oral Surgery and Orthodontics (NCOSO) are teaming up this summer in the fight against all Women's Cancer!

Beginning July 17th, Lane and Associates (LAA) will be collecting donations to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. For every $1 donated to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, 1 raffle ticket will be provided as a chance to win one of two Vacay with LAA prizes: an Emerald Isle Beach House Vacation or a Summer Prize Package with a Bluetooth Toothbrush.

"We are honored to be the beneficiary of Lane and Associates Family Dentistry's philanthropic giving," said Kay Yow Cancer Fund CEO, Stephanie Glance. "Ultimately, we share a common goal of providing a higher level of healthcare, be that in the field of dentistry or cancer, for all. Coach Yow spent her lifetime living in, and serving, the communities of North Carolina, so we celebrate our community partners that share our passion for service."

There's no limit on the number of tickets a person can get, so the more you donate the more chances you will receive to win one of these great prizes. The Vacay with LAA contest is open to all patients (Lane and Associates and NC Oral Surgery and Orthodontics) as well as to non-patients. See contest site for restrictions.

The official drawing will be held on August 27th at 12 pm on Facebook Live. Tune in to the main Lane DDS Facebook Page (https://facebook.com/lanedds.dentistry) to watch the winners being announced.

Donate in office or visit www.lanedds.com/VacaywithLAA ! All proceeds go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Lane and Associates Family Dentistry has been providing the best dental and orthodontic care to families and individuals throughout Raleigh , Durham , Cary , and across North Carolina for almost 40 years. Routine dental exams, teeth whitening, wisdom teeth removal, oral surgery and orthodontics — even sleep apnea and other specialty treatments — are just a few of the many dental services offered in a caring, thoughtful environment.

For up to date information on the Vacay with LAA Giveaway, visit www.lanedds.com or contact Lane and Associates by calling 1-877-LANE-DDS (526-3337).

