North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles Moving Headquarters to Rocky Mount with Leasing of the Legacy Project

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting the ongoing resurgence of Nash and Edgecombe Counties, NAI Carolantic Realty, the Triangle's leading commercial real estate firm, is pleased to have represented Prime Properties RMT, LLC in the leasing of The Legacy Project in Rocky Mount to the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles for its new headquarters.

Built in 1960, the iconic campus was the home of the locally born and bred Hardee's Restaurant Company and consists of six buildings, totaling 216,906 square feet. It includes a six-story office building and five single story office and warehouse structures located at 1405 – 1625 N. Church St. at NC Highway 64.

"Everyone above the age of 14 understands what the DMV is. It's a very important function for the state and we feel like this is symbolic of the growth and future prosperity of the Twin Counties," said David Farris, President and CEO of the Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce. "When we're recruiting other businesses to the area, this will be the proverbial Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval."

NAI Carolantic Chairman Steve Stroud, SIOR and brokers, Robin Roseberry Anders, SIOR, Jordan Williams, MBA, and Michael Wallace worked closely with the owners for more than two years on what is being deemed one of the most important moves to Rocky Mount in more than a decade.

"This is history in the making, especially for the residents of Rocky Mount," said Stroud. "This location is ideal for the new DMV headquarters and we're thrilled to continue to build upon our legacy of contributing to the fabric and growth of the state."

Owners Scott McLaughin and David Hicks are pleased to contribute to the growing momentum of the Nash/Edgecombe County region and have been impressed with its business and community leaders. "They have a can-do attitude," said McLaughlin, CEO of Strategic Connections. "A lot of good folks from Eastern North Carolina and throughout the state had a handshake in getting this deal done."

"The governor officially signing off on the DMV move to Rocky Mount is great news," added Hicks. "I have to thank the great people at NAI Carolantic Realty for their hard work and persistence."

"Eastern North Carolina is much more than just a road from Metro Charlotte, the Triad and the Triangle to the beach", said Farris. "This symbolizes a major statement that Rocky Mount is back!"

The lease will begin in 2020.

