North Carolina Entrepreneur Awarded 2023 Small Business Advocate of the Year By NSBA

YellowWood Group

20 Sep, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olalah Njenga, CEO of YellowWood Group, LLC, was awarded the 2023 Lewis Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year Award by the National Small Business Association (NSBA). NSBA presented Njenga with the award during the opening luncheon of the association's signature event, the Washington Presentation, held September 13th -14th in the Crystal City area near D.C.

Njenga, a small business owner from Raleigh, North Carolina, gave remarks that chronicled her journey from employee, to business leader, to advocate in front of a crowd of 200+.

"Not only is Olalah a fierce small-business advocate unencumbered by political allegiances, she is the epitome of a small-business success story," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken.

Njenga has served under two governors from two different political affiliations to the NCWorks Commission, filling a coveted seat on one of the state's most visible boards, where she represents the interests of North Carolina's 900,000+ small-business owners. She has also served in several public sector and non-profit board leadership roles over the 20 years she has lead her consulting firm.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from an organization like NSBA, we share the belief that how you treat people matters," stated Njenga. "My philosophy of advocacy is to do the most for the most without expectation, and it has served me well as an advocate. I urge all small-business owners to get involved in our political process, to start somewhere and to start today."

YellowWood Group is a strategy consulting firm that helps leaders transform ambitious ideas into outrageous outcomes. Discover more at: yellowwoodgroup.com.

As the nation's first small-business advocacy organization and celebrating more than 85 years in operation, NSBA is a staunchly nonpartisan organization advocating on behalf of America's entrepreneurs. Discover more at: nsba.biz.

