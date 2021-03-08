North Carolina Farm Bureau Tops CRASH Network 2021 Insurer Report Card Rankings for Second Straight Year

RALEIGH, N.C., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an A+ rating, North Carolina Farm Bureau was ranked first in the nation for ensuring quality repairs and customer service for their automobile insurance policyholders, according to CRASH Network's 2021 Best Auto Insurers By National Grade Report Card.

This was the third survey of its kind completed by CRASH Network, and North Carolina Farm Bureau has earned an A+ rating and the top position in each of them. For 2021, North Carolina Farm Bureau was the only company to earn an A+. The average grade of the 75 companies included in the survey results was a B-.

"No one buys an insurance policy hoping that they may have to someday file a claim," said Shawn Harding, President of North Carolina Farm Bureau. "But accidents happen, and we have always made customer service our first priority. We are thrilled to be recognized as the top insurance company in the country by the auto body shops who help put our customers back on the road after an accident occurs."

More than 1,100 automotive collision repair professionals from all 50 states were asked to grade the auto insurance companies with which they work. Earning the highest grade nationally means that collision repair professionals believe that the claims handling practices of North Carolina Farm Bureau are the best in the nation for ensuring quality repairs and customer service for motorists.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. (NCFBINS) is the largest domestic property and casualty insurance company in North Carolina. With a network of over 800 agents throughout the state, NCFBINS provides insurance for farm and non-farm policyholders alike in all 100 North Carolina counties. The company has over $2.2 billion in assets, writes over $1.2 billion of premium annually and holds an A.M. Best Company, Inc. rating of A (excellent).

CRASH Network was founded in 1994 and offers a weekly digest of news, views and information vital to the collision industry.

SOURCE North Carolina Farm Bureau