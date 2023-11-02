North Carolina fertility practice introduces AI powered embryo selection

Reach Fertility offers Caremaps-AI® to its IVF patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reach Fertility, a leading fertility treatment and research practice, has recently added Caremaps-AI® as part of their service for all in vitro fertilization patients. In December of 2023, Reach announced its partnership with CARE Fertility, a world-renowned pioneering fertility group based in the United Kingdom. With this partnership, Reach joins a research-focused fertility network with access to the most advanced reproductive science technology.

Selecting the embryo with the greatest potential is one of the most critical elements in IVF treatment. Caremaps-AI® leverages time-lapse imaging techniques, powered by artificial intelligence, to assist embryologists in choosing the embryo with the most potential without the need for genetic testing. To capture images of the embryos, Reach uses the Embryoscope time lapse incubator, made by Vitrolife. The device has an integrated camera system that takes images in up to 11 focal planes, every 10 minutes, from the moment of fertilization to the time the embryo is ready for transfer or ready to be cryogenically stored. These images combined with AI analysis, remove human subjectivity from embryo assessment and allow embryologists to select the embryo with the highest chance of becoming a healthy baby.

Jennifer Patrick, PH. D., lab director for Reach Fertility says, "this technology has direct impacts on patient treatment. By increasing the reliability of the embryo selection process and the accuracy of predictions, we can ensure patients are given their best chance of having a child." Patrick Mc Phillips, Executive Director for Reach Fertility, states, "Our partnership with CARE Fertility has afforded us these kinds of breakthrough opportunities and we are thrilled to be able to offer them to our patients."

Reach is proud to expand its services, ensuring those who want to grow or start their families have access to resources that increase their likelihood of doing so. Mc Phillips adds, "our patients will continue to receive exceptional medical care and now with Caremaps-AI® they will gain access to a higher level of reproductive technology, giving them an even higher chance at success."

The fertility specialists at Reach—Dr. Seth E. Katz, Dr. Joseph G. Whelan, III, Dr. Richard L. Wing, Dr. Jack L. Crain, Dr. Jennifer Patrick, Taylor Holt, PA-C, Ann Morris Merline, PA-C, Grace Perez, PA-C, Daminica Mc Phillips, NP- BC and Molly Oaten, WHNP are nationally recognized as leaders in the field of reproductive medicine and provide the most compassionate and technologically advanced patient care.

To learn more, please email Reach Fertility, visit our website: www.northcarolinafertility.com or call (704-343-4444) to schedule an appointment with one of our fertility specialists.

