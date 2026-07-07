North Carolina Fisheries Association Welcomes National Scallops Day and New Fisheries Priorities

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 2nd, the North Carolina Fisheries Association (NCFA) celebrated the creation of National Scallops Day and NOAA Fisheries' announcement of regional priorities to advance the America First Seafood Strategy.

The announcement from NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Eugenio Piñeiro Soler identifies improved access and flexibility for fishermen, as core priorities under Executive Order 14276, Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness. It calls for rotational access for the Northern Edge scallop fishery and increased fleet flexibility, a related press release commits NOAA to defending the domestic shrimp fleet from trade imbalances.

For North Carolina's fishermen, the announcement builds on months of direct advocacy. Brent Fulcher, chairman of NCFA and a federal advisor on the Atlantic Sea Scallop Plan, raised the need for increased flexibility and expanded access to North Atlantic scallop grounds directly with President Trump during a June 11 press conference, urging the Administration to extend relief said Fulcher. "We're grateful the Administration is treating fisheries policy as a national priority and look forward to working with NOAA Fisheries, the New England , Mid-Atlantic and South Atlantic Fishery Management Councils, along with the Administration on behalf of every Atlantic fishery —scallops, shrimp, and beyond that NC Fishermen harvest "

Fishermen Are Vital Food Producers

This announcement builds upon previous actions the Trump Administration has taken to strengthen domestic seafood production and to treat fishermen like other food producers. Beyond Executive Orders, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the leadership of Secretary Brooke Rollins has created an Office of Seafood where Fulcher is one of nine industry members appointed to help USDA connect fishermen to resources typically reserved for land-based farmers and ranchers. On June 25th, the White House invited Fulcher to a dinner honoring farmers and acknowledging fishermen's vital role in supplying food to Americans. The next morning, in a speech, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins noted a desire to shift shrimp supply chains from abroad back to the United States.

"America has abundant resources, an accountable regulatory system, and strong enforcement mechanisms. Yet double standards have led most of the seafood consumed here to come from countries that don't incur the costs of meeting high standards," said Fulcher. "A month ago, I told President Trump directly that he has done more for fishermen than any President in my lifetime. Today, we see his Administration setting priorities that reflect the President's leadership. We hope these drive changes that enable consumers to access more sustainable seafood from our local waters."

NCFA will continue working with NOAA Fisheries and the various Atlantic Fishery Management Councils as they work towards implementation of President Trump's Executive order of Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness.

About the North Carolina Fisheries Association

The North Carolina Fisheries Association advocates for the state's commercial fishing industry, working to secure fair access to fishing grounds, sound and workable regulation, and a level playing field for the fishermen and coastal communities who depend on North Carolina's fisheries.

SOURCE North Carolina Fisheries Association