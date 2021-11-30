North Carolina Floral Design Exhibition Inspired by Art - January 7-9, 2022

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading floral designers in North and South Carolina will gather in Wrightsville Beach to showcase their floral creations inspired by fine art, Jan. 7-9, 2022.

The three-day Art & The Bloom exhibition and competition include expert demonstrations and workshops in floral design, floral collage and culinary art, jewelry fashion shows, gallery art sales by the Wilmington Art Association, and nationally renowned vendors. Tickets are available to the public.

Art & The Bloom 2021 Best Use of Color & People's Choice Awards by Roxanne Thompson - Courtesy Scott Bittler 2020 Art & The Bloom - Design by Bill Hamilton - Photo courtesy of Scott Bittler

The New Hanover Garden Club, Harbor Island Garden Club, and host hotel Blockade Runner Beach Resort will be following the Governor's guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19. Should the event need to be canceled due to increased Covid restrictions, tickets will be refundable.

Now entering its fifth year, the New Hanover and Harbor Island Garden Clubs' Art & The Bloom has become a highly anticipated event. This year's artwork will come from private collections and juried artists across the state. Floral designers receive their art assignment from a blind draw weeks before the event.

Judging this year is National Garden Club Judge and Flower Show School Instructor Judy Binns and North Carolina award-winning event planner and instructor Bill Hamilton. Floral design winners receive a beautiful ribbon, a cash award, and bragging rights. In addition, the judges will be presenting floral design demonstrations and workshops.

Lois Watson, a locally acclaimed Architectural Illustrator and member of the Wilmington Art Association, will be conducting a workshop on creating florals by collage watercolor technique. Attendees will be taking home an original piece of creative art.

Judy Binns will conduct a floral demonstration on creating many different design types using the same flowers. Judy is a National Garden Club (NGC) master flower show judge, past president of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, and recipient of the NGC Member Award of Honor for the South Atlantic region.

Bill Hamilton, an award-winning wedding and event planner and instructor, will be conducting a floral design demonstration on creating beautiful arrangements for your home on a budget. Bill has won numerous awards, including the 2015 EPIC Tabletop Award, Best Themed Décor Award, and the Best Team Event Award.

Afternoon tea and a fashion show of jewels by Mariann Bauer, The Pearl Girl, will feature her beautiful, fashion-forward jewelry line.

New Hanover Garden Club and the Harbor Island Garden Club, the organizers of Art & The Bloom, are federated through the National Garden Club and Garden Clubs of North Carolina. The event's proceeds benefit gardening projects for nonprofit organizations and student scholarships. All activities are at the host hotel, the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

Click here for tickets and special sessions

Click here for accommodations

Click here for itinerary and photo archives

Art & The Bloom Itinerary :

Exhibition General Admission, January 8- 9, 2022 9am-5pm

Friday, January 7th, 2022, Special Event:

Meet the Designers Preview Party 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Meet and greet the designers, heavy hors d'oeuvres by EAST Oceanfront Dining, music by Duke Ladd, harpist Julie Rehder and a sneak preview of the exhibition.

Saturday, January 8th, 2022, Special Sessions:

"Design in Bloom" Floral Design Demonstration 9:30 – 11:30 AM

Award-winning Master designer and instructor Judy Binns

"Designing for Home" 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Award-winning designer and event planner Bill Hamilton

Afternoon Tea 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Afternoon tea and a fashion show of jewels by the Pearl Girl Mariann Bauer

Sunday, January 9th, 2022, Special Sessions:

"Painting with Paper" Collage Watercolor Workshop by Lois Watson 9:30 – 11:30 AM

WAA artist and instructor Lois Watson.

"Edible Flowers" Workshop by Carla Wiechman 1:00 –3:00 PM

Pastry chef Carla Wiechman

Afternoon Tea 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Afternoon tea served and a fashion show of jewels by the Pearl Girl Mariann Bauer.

Workshops and sessions include exhibition admission.

The Wilmington Art Association and vendors galleries will be open all weekend.

For information, click www.NewHanoverGardenClub.org. For tickets, go to https://artandthebloom2022.eventbrite.com.

Contact:

Barb Bittler, Chair, Art & The Bloom

[email protected]

910-616-0476

Robert B Butler

Communications | PR

[email protected]

www.RBButler.com

Permission granted for redistribution

SOURCE New Hanover & Harbor Island Garden Clubs