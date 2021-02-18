North Carolina Heroes Fund Helped by MC Mortgage Group's Innovative Giving Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Mortgage Group, located in Wilmington, NC, launched a 2020 charitable contribution initiative, called People, Pets & Vets, as a component of their company mission to give back to the community. The program supports three local charities that serve our community: First Fruit Ministries, paws4people, and NCHF. In support of these causes, MC Mortgage Group donated $100 for every closed loan (purchase or refinance) to one of the charities, based upon the borrower's designated selection. There was no cost to the borrower – just the opportunity to direct MC Mortgage Group to donate monies to their charity of choice. MC Mortgage Group's 2020 donation to NCHF was $18,400, which supports N.C. military, veterans, and their families experiencing short-term financial hardships.

Patrick Stoy, Founder/President of MC Mortgage Group and the whole Wilmington office present a check for the 2020 People, Pets and Vets Program to Kendria Sweet of NCHF.

For over fourteen years, NCHF has assisted hundreds of North Carolina's military men and women, veterans, and their families facing short-term financial hardships as a direct result of their military service. North Carolina has six major military installations and the fourth-largest number of military personnel in the nation, including more than 30,000 National Guard and Reserve members. As more of our military personnel return to N.C. and begin the transition towards non-combat roles, NCHF will have more of an opportunity to demonstrate its impact. Merely facing the challenge of returning home from deployment and the transition of reuniting with loved ones can seem overwhelming; imagine returning home with a life-altering injury. Extended recovery and rehabilitation can take a toll on families.

"There are so many folks struggling right now and then add in our military men and women who are returning from a year-long deployment, and there is a lot of financial stress," shared Judy Mayo, board chair of North Carolina Heroes Fund. "MC Mortgage Group's People, Pets and Vets program allowed us to assist eight additional service members and their families experiencing hardships. It was an incredibly generous gift with a life-sustaining impact for these families."

The North Carolina Heroes Fund (NCHF) mission is to improve North Carolina's military personnel and their families' quality of life. NCHF provides support to men and women and their families who are currently serving or have recently served in the U.S. Armed Forces and are enduring financial hardships that are generally related to their military service. For more information on our mission and the people we support visit www.ncheroes.org.

MC Mortgage Group is the premier and choice residential mortgage company in North Carolina, focusing on their customers by delivering on their commitment to providing the very best mortgage loan experience; by individualizing loans with the best rates, always closing on time, and providing the best customer service in the business. www.mcmortgagegroup.com. For more information on the People, Pets and Vets Program, https://www.mcmortgagegroup.com/about-us/people-pets-vets/.

