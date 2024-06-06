"North Carolina Lawyers Weekly" Selects NC Eminent Domain Law Firm Lead Attorney Stan Abrams for 2024 'Icons' List*

'Icons' are "senior leaders of the legal community who have made their mark in the courtroom."

DURHAM, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Abrams, lead attorney for the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm, is named on the 2024 "NC Lawyers Weekly" 'Icons' list.* Abrams, a former NCDOT attorney, is one of only 20 lawyers to be selected as an 'Icon.' Honorees must have at least 30 years of experience to be eligible for the list.

"Every day, I get to work with the talented team at the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm fighting to protect property owners' rights and effecting real and positive change for clients across the state," says Abrams. "I'm honored to be recognized on this list."

This honor follows Abrams' inclusion on the 2024 'Best Lawyers in America' list for eminent domain and condemnation law by "Best Lawyers in America."* Abrams is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.**

In 2023, Abrams received the NC Bar Association Citizen Lawyer Award, which recognizes attorneys who "exemplify the ideals of a citizen lawyer by volunteering their time for worthy community or civic causes to improve the quality of life" for others.

"North Carolina Lawyers Weekly" will recognize its Class of 2024 winners at a summertime event in Raleigh.

ABOUT THE NC EMINENT DOMAIN LAW FIRM

The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated solely to representing property owners throughout North Carolina who may be impacted by eminent domain takings. The firm was created because its attorneys saw hardworking property owners constantly leaving money on the table in North Carolina land condemnation negotiations with the government. The firm is led by attorneys who began on the NCDOT side of the table, including Stan Abrams, Jason Campbell, Kevin Mahoney, and Ken Sack.

*For standards of inclusion for 'Icons' list, visit nclawyersweekly.com; for standards of inclusion for 'Best Lawyers' list, visit bestlawyers.com.

**For standards of inclusion, visit www.milliondollaradvocates.com. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

