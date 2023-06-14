North Carolina Passes H.B. 347, Joins Growing List of States Protecting Fantasy Sports Players Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed H.B. 347 into law, protecting players' access to fantasy sports across the Tar Heel state. A collaborative and bipartisan bill, H.B. 347 defines and protects fantasy sports while legalizing sports betting in North Carolina. The Coalition for Fantasy Sports issued the following statement:

H.B. 347 represents a win for the millions of fantasy sports players across North Carolina, ensuring they have the right to play fantasy sports the way in which they choose. This bill codifies the state's commitment to promoting innovation, competition and consumer protection in the marketplace.

North Carolina now joins a growing number of states to have adopted legislation that defines fantasy sports and protects fantasy sports players. To date, close to 20 states have passed pro-competition, pro-innovation laws recognizing fantasy sports as the special American tradition that they are. Because of these legislative efforts, fantasy sports fans can continue playing the skill-based games they love today as well as new, innovative contests in the future.

It is estimated that more than 50 million – roughly one-in-five – American adults play fantasy sports, a number that has increased steadily in recent years and is only expected to grow. This law and others like it help to ensure that fantasy sports will continue to bring friends, families, and colleagues together around a shared spirit of competition and a common love of the game.

The Coalition for Fantasy Sports is made up of members from leading, innovative companies — Underdog Fantasy, PrizePicks, and Sleeper — working together to protect fantasy sports players, promote innovation, ensure responsible play, identify best practices and encourage growth of the market.

