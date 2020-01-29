"North Carolina Priorities," a Live Event Focusing on the State's Political Landscape, to Be Held Today

The "Priorities" event kicks off a year-long initiative in which the state's residents identify the issues and policy challenges that are most important to them in this campaign cycle. Journalists from The Charlotte Observer, The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer produce deeply reported stories about those issues and what's at stake during the election year. Topics include health care, the economy, immigration, the environment and education.

The two-hour "Priorities" program, moderated by Jim Morrill, The Charlotte Observer's politics reporter, will feature a lively discussion about North Carolina politics, the issues facing voters and the dynamics state residents can expect in the 2020 elections. Participants include a bipartisan group of former N.C. governors, including Jim Martin, Jim Hunt and Pat McCrory.

"As a battleground state, North Carolina plays a crucial role in the 2020 national election," said Robyn Tomlin, Southeast Regional Editor, McClatchy. "Our panel discussion will not only get to the heart of what it means to be a North Carolinian right now, but it will delve into the critical issues that voters are wrestling with as they consider how to cast their votes."

As part of the year-long initiative, McClatchy also announced the January 30 debut of a landmark editorial project, "The Journey Across the 100." This ambitious video series represents the work of more than a dozen visual journalists who spent the better part of six months traveling more than 20,000 miles to visit all of North Carolina's 100 counties recording the thoughts and concerns of the state's residents. The series previews at "North Carolina Priorities" and launches January 30 on the websites of The Charlotte Observer, The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.

"'The Journey Across the 100' goes beyond the polls, soundbites and parachute journalism that will dominate the 2020 news narratives about politics in North Carolina," Tomlin said. "The compelling videos they produced create a detailed portrait of a complex state in a time of transition."

