North Carolina Specialty Hospital First in State to Offer Mako SmartRobotics™ for Shoulder Surgery

Innovative robotic technology allows surgeons to personalize reverse shoulder procedures for patients in the Triangle Region.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Specialty Hospital (NCSH), in partnership with EmergeOrtho, is the first facility in North Carolina to offer Mako SmartRobotics™ for shoulder replacement. Currently in Limited Market Release (LMR) in the U.S., this technology transforms reverse shoulder arthroplasty by streamlining workflows and enabling surgeons to perform procedures with enhanced precision.

Mako SmartRobotics™ optimizes implant placement by combining 3D CT-based planning with AccuStop™ haptic technology. This allows surgeons to visualize a patient's unique anatomy and create a personalized surgical plan before entering the operating room.

"For me, the [Mako system] improves both our accuracy and our precision in placing the implants," said Dr. Lucas Romine, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon at EmergeOrtho and NCSH. "We can execute a plan preoperatively using our three-dimensional software, and then guarantee that plan gets implemented at the time of surgery—eliminating the possibility of misplacing or malpositioning any of the components."

Mako Shoulder will remain in LMR through 2025, with full market release expected in 2026. By securing early access, NCSH reinforces its position as a leader in orthopedic innovation, offering Triangle patients one of the most advanced shoulder pain treatments available.

About NCSH

North Carolina Specialty Hospital (NCSH), proudly physician-owned and operated since 1926, is a premier healthcare facility located in Durham, NC. NCSH provides advanced, patient-centered surgical care in specialties including orthopedics, spine, and general surgery. Accredited by The Joint Commission, NCSH consistently ranks among the top hospitals for patient satisfaction and quality care, including top 10% recognition for joint replacement by CareChex®. For more information, visit www.ncspecialty.com .

About EmergeOrtho - Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho - Triangle Region has been a leading provider of comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic treatment. Our services include spine, sports medicine, joint replacement, hand and upper extremity, foot and ankle, and pain management. We also offer physical therapy, hand therapy, advanced MRI imaging, and a network of walk-in orthopedic urgent cares. Our 16 offices are located throughout the Triangle Region and beyond, ensuring we are available when you need us. Our ultimate goal is to help our patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better. For more information, visit https://emergeortho.com/triangle-region/ .

