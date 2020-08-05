North Carolina State Board of Education Names Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® an Approved Assessment for its Read to Achieve Initiative

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina State Board of Education recently selected Curriculum Associates' i-Ready as an approved assessment for Read to Achieve. Now, teachers throughout the state can use the award-winning Diagnostic as part of the Grades K–3 literacy initiative to plan and differentiate their instruction and support student growth. The award-winning i-Ready program serves more than eight million students and approximately 25 percent of all K–8 students in the United States, including 70 percent of North Carolina's local education agencies (LEAs) and charter schools.

"Developing early reading skills is critical to students' ongoing achievement across all subject areas," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are currently supporting more than 300,000 students across North Carolina and are committed to the success of the state's educators and students, whether they are teaching in person or remotely. We look forward to serving even more young learners with i-Ready through the Read to Achieve initiative."

As part of the Excellent Public Schools Act, Read to Achieve is designed to help ensure all students are reading at grade level by the time they reach Grade 4. The multifaceted initiative aims to eliminate social promotion, facilitate early grade reading proficiency, promote developmental screening and a kindergarten entry assessment, provide a comprehensive plan for reading achievement, support successful reading development for retained students, outline notification requirements to parents and guardians, and implement the accountability process.

i-Ready was selected by the State Board of Education as one of the approved assessments for Read to Achieve based on its ability to measure students' ability to "read, comprehend, integrate, and apply complex texts needed for secondary education and career success."

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and online instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

To learn more about i-Ready and the Read to Achieve approval, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Products/i-Ready/Read-to-Achieve-North-Carolina.

