North Carolina Student Receives Top in the Country Result in Cambridge International Exam; 19 Students Receive Additional Honors

RALEIGH, N.C., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina have received prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, to acknowledge their outstanding performance in the June 2022 exam series. The Cambridge Scholar Awards celebrate students who have shown exemplary achievement in Cambridge International exams, which are taken by students in over 160 countries around the world.

Cambridge is excited to honor one Charlotte-Mecklenburg student who earned a Top in the Country Award by achieving the highest standard mark in the United States in Cambridge AS-Level Sociology. In addition, 19 other students from the district were honored with Scholar Awards, including those with Merit and Distinction which recognize different tiers of strong performance across three Cambridge exams.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools chose Cambridge International to provide a rigorous curriculum that suits a diverse range of students. The flexibility of the curriculum provides the district with an important tool to ensure greater opportunity and equity for students. Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Dr. Matthew Hayes, said: "We believe that Cambridge by nature is equitable – in the opportunities that it supplies to students, and to the pedagogy which it teaches students. The Cambridge program gives kids an option to engage in a high-level curriculum based on their strengths as learners. That was key to us."

Another important part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's implementation of the Cambridge program has been robust use of Cambridge professional development. The district prepares new teachers with introductory training before they start teaching Cambridge courses, and supports experienced teachers with extension and enrichment training through K-12 as part of the district's feeder pattern.

In addition to demonstrating students' hard work, knowledge, and skills, these exam results are important to students because they can provide opportunities to earn college credit and scholarships.

"It is a great pleasure to honor students and teachers in North Carolina for their phenomenal work in Cambridge courses and examinations," said Mark Cavone, Cambridge International Regional Director, North America. "These results are a testament to the impressive talent of students and teachers in the state and it is a delight to celebrate their success. I speak for all of us at Cambridge International as I wish them every success in the coming year."

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. On average, the number of Cambridge International Schools is growing by 12-15% annually. The largest growth has occurred at the high school level for the number of schools offering Cambridge International AS and A Level courses and exams. Many colleges and universities across the US give credit for Cambridge exams. Cambridge Advanced has also been found to prepare students well for higher education.

More than 900 U.S. colleges and universities recognize the Cambridge program, including all members of the Ivy League, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and University of Virginia. Further public institutions in the following states give college credit for qualifying grades on the Cambridge exams: AZ, FL, KS, KY, IN, MD, MS, NC, PA, SC, VA, and WA. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.

Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19-. Schools can shape its curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world and gives them the transferable skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university, and work.

Cambridge International is the short name for Cambridge Assessment International Education.

www.cambridgeinternational.org

