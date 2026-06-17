HOBOKEN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) announced the recipients of the annual Certiport 2026 CERTIFIED Educators of the Year award at the Certiport 2026 CERTIFIED Educator Conference.

North Carolina teachers named 2026 CERTIFIED Educators of the Year

The Certiport CERTIFIED Educator of the Year award recognizes exceptional middle school, high school, or post-secondary instructors who champion industry-recognized technology certifications in the classroom. The award celebrates educators who go above and beyond to help students earn resume-building credentials, highlighting teachers who prepare students for the modern workforce by teaching real-world skills.

The winners:

Frances Clark , West Johnson High School, N.C.

, West Johnson High School, N.C. Ashley Faulkner, Triton High School, N.C.

Why it matters: "Teachers provide a vital role in preparing students for further studies and career paths they may follow," said Laura Peterson, Managing Director of Professional Assessments at Pearson. "Their approaches to educating, nurturing, and motivating learners have a direct impact on the future success of their students, and through the Educators of the Year initiative, we celebrate those teachers who inspire young people to keep learning and growing."

What colleagues are saying:

Frances Clark

"Fran is an amazing teacher. She cares deeply about her students and puts in so much effort to give her students additional opportunities to meet their needs," said Reno Palombit, Director of Career and Technical Education of Johnston County Public Schools.

Ashley Faulkner

"Ashley is remarkable for Harnett County Schools. She has served in multiple schools, teaching multiple CTE courses, and she's become an expert in each area. She is one of the greatest CTE teachers that we have. You will not find an educator more dedicated to their craft than Ashley Faulkner," said Lindsey Hardy, CTE Program Coordinator of Harnett County Schools.

Together, they're known for their collaborative approach

"Working with Ashley and Fran is just a pleasure. They are definitely a dynamic duo. They are always willing to explore new opportunities for the classes that they teach. I can't say enough about those ladies and how wonderful they are to work with. They always go above and beyond," said Beth Matthews, North Carolina Business, Finance, and Marketing Education Consultant of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

The Certiport CERTIFIED Educator of the Year winner is named at the annual ⁠CERTIFIED Educator Conference, the premier education event explicitly dedicated to exploring the educational impact of technology certification. To learn more about Frances and Ashley, and their approaches to teaching in the classroom, watch the video highlighting the 2026 CERTIFIED Educators of the Year here.

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SOURCE Pearson