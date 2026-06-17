Pearson Crowns Certiport 2026 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Champions

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) announced the winners of the 24th annual Certiport 2026 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship. This year's event, held in Nashville, TN, drew 140 finalists from thousands of students (ages 13–22) across the U.S. who qualified by passing Microsoft Word, Excel™, or PowerPoint™ certification exams. The competition recognizes outstanding achievement in Microsoft Office, and empowers students to build confidence as they develop essential digital skills. By participating, these students are gaining valuable experience that will better prepare them for a future shaped by artificial intelligence and technological innovation.

2026 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Champions

The winners:

Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First : Scott Chamberlain, Utah Second : Julia Schieferdecker, Illinois Third : Payne Brown, Idaho

: Scott Chamberlain, Utah : Julia Schieferdecker, Illinois : Payne Brown, Idaho Microsoft Excel (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First : Ethan Strayer, Idaho Second : Aiden Haynes, Tennessee Third : Gage Patty, Kansas

: Ethan Strayer, Idaho : Aiden Haynes, Tennessee : Gage Patty, Kansas Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First : Rebecca Sutherlin, Texas Second : Marina Simmons, Tennessee Third : Steven Miller, Utah





: Rebecca Sutherlin, Texas : Marina Simmons, Tennessee : Steven Miller, Utah Microsoft Word (Office 2019)

First : Reid Chapman, Kansas Second : Bryan Lochan, New York Third : Rebecca Korchman, New Jersey

: Reid Chapman, Kansas : Bryan Lochan, New York : Rebecca Korchman, New Jersey Microsoft Excel (Office 2019)

First : Paul Hudson, Illinois Second : Isabel Winkler, Michigan Third : Mason Indiraraj, Wisconsin

: Paul Hudson, Illinois : Isabel Winkler, Michigan : Mason Indiraraj, Wisconsin Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019)

First: Amar Azar, New Jersey Second: Julie Chea, Georgia Third: Riviera Foley, Iowa

Why it matters: "These students have gained a valuable credential for their resumes that highlights their commitment to developing sought-after skills and creating a pathway for continued learning and growth. Both the certification they've achieved and the title 'Microsoft Office Specialist' will benefit them as they advance in their academic and professional journeys," said Laura Peterson, Managing Director of Professional Assessments at Pearson. "It's important to recognize that these students are not only excelling in digital skills but are also embracing the newest technology, and preparing for an AI-driven economy. Their initiative and adaptability set a powerful example for us all to follow as we navigate the evolving landscape of technology."

What's next: First-place champs head to the global stage at the Certiport 2026 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in Anaheim, CA, July 27–30. They'll compete against 100+ international finalists, with a $3K prize in hand and an attempt at the world title.

What Microsoft said: "We are proud to support the Certiport 2026 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship, honoring students whose ambition, perseverance, and commitment to learning have brought them to this national stage to showcase their digital expertise," said Jeana Jorgensen, Corporate Vice President, Global Skilling, Microsoft. "This competition shows what's possible when student talent, digital skills, and certification come together – a powerful combination that prepares students for success in the modern workforce."

This is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification program for Microsoft Office globally and serves as a powerful instrument for assessing learners' skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge. Learn more about the Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship here, and more about the Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship here.

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SOURCE Pearson