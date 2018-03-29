North Carolina's Electric Cooperatives Accepting Bright Ideas Education Grant Applications Beginning April 1

The grants are available to K-12 teachers in all 100 North Carolina counties for projects in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team. Maximum grant amounts and application deadlines vary by co-op, and educators can find information specific to their local cooperative by visiting www.ncbrightideas.com. To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school's principal. Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning.

North Carolina's 26 electric cooperatives have collectively pledged about $600,000 in Bright Ideas funding for the 2018-19 school year. Since 1994, educators statewide have received more than $11.5 million in Bright Ideas grant funding, and more than 2.2 million North Carolina students have participated in approximately 11,000 Bright Ideas projects.

Driven by service and inspired by innovation, North Carolina's electric cooperatives are building a brighter energy future for 2.5 million North Carolinians. Beyond providing electricity, each of the 26 not-for-profit cooperatives is investing in their communities and delivering new energy solutions to improve quality of life for co-op members in 93 of North Carolina's 100 counties. To learn more, visit ncelectriccooperatives.com.

