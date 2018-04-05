North Carolina's Electric Cooperatives To Celebrate Lineman Appreciation Day

"We couldn't carry out our mission without the daily dedication of our linemen," said Nelle Hotchkiss, senior vice president of association services for North Carolina's Electric Cooperatives. "It's a demanding job on the front line of our co-op that often requires working in challenging conditions to serve our members and communities. We can't thank them enough for all they do."

Electricity travels along a network of wires and poles to power our homes and businesses. Most of the time this is a seamless journey, but occasionally the path of electricity is disrupted by obstacles like fallen tree branches, animals or an equipment malfunction—and linemen are charged with restoring that connection no matter the weather or time of day.

"Our linemen are skilled professionals in every sense of the word," Hotchkiss said. "They literally bring us through some of our darkest hours, and we count on them to power our lives day in and day out."

About 1,400 linemen work for North Carolina's 26 electric cooperatives, and there are more than 18,000 electric cooperative linemen nationwide.

The second Monday in April has been designated as Lineman Appreciation Day in North Carolina by the N.C. General Assembly, and as National Lineman Appreciation Day by the national trade association of electric cooperatives.

Driven by service and inspired by innovation, North Carolina's electric cooperatives are building a brighter energy future for 2.5 million North Carolinians. Beyond providing electricity, each of the 26 not-for-profit cooperatives is investing in their communities and delivering new energy solutions to improve quality of life for co-op members in 93 of North Carolina's 100 counties. To learn more, visit ncelectriccooperatives.com.

