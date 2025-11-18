North Carolina's Premier Holiday Train Experience Returns: The Carolina Christmas Train Welcomes Guests December 3-20, 2025 near the Sandhills

This enchanting 50-minute holiday experience brings festive magic to life aboard beautifully decorated, historic passenger coaches. Guests will be immersed in thousands of twinkling holiday lights, classic Christmas music, and the joyful spirit of the season. Families can enjoy caroling, meet Santa Claus, and receive holiday treats—all while traveling through the heart of North Carolina.

More Than a Train Ride — It's a Holiday Event Destination

Before and after their journey aboard the train, guests are invited to explore the Carolina Christmas Village, a festive experience designed for all ages. The village features:

Holiday activities for children

Family photo opportunities and North Pole character meet-and-greets

Hot cocoa, Christmas treats, and local food trucks

Thousands of twinkling lights and magical décor

Festive surprises at every turn

It's a full holiday destination designed to bring joy, laughter, and memorable family moments.

Step Into Holiday History: Two Unique Train Car Options

We're incredibly excited to offer two distinct and magical experiences aboard the Carolina Christmas Train! Choose the Double Diner Cars for a cozy, classic feel or elevate your adventure in the Summit View Dome Car, where panoramic views of the festive scenery will take your breath away. Either way, you're in for an unforgettable ride filled with laughter, wonder, and the spirit of Christmas.

Each ticket includes:

A commemorative souvenir cup

Delicious hot chocolate

A festive holiday cookie

Important Ticket Information

Tickets available **only at ** www.acwr.com/entertainment

Location of the event: 100 Russell Drive, Star, NC

At least one adult ticket must be purchased before selecting child tickets

Cookies may be produced in facilities handling nuts

Seat selections cannot be modified after purchase

This event is rain or shine

No ADA-accessible cars available for this event

About the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway:

The Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway is the largest regional railroad in North Carolina, offering both freight and specialty passenger experiences. Known for premier event train operations, ACWR is a leader in transforming historic rail travel into immersive entertainment experiences.

