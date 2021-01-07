North Castle Partners Announces Promotions

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Castle Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on consumer businesses that promotes Healthy, Active and Sustainable Living, is pleased to announce the following five promotions: Alyse Skidmore and David Weston have been promoted to Partner, Roy Chin to Principal, and Jennifer Barsky and Alan Bui to Vice President.

Alyse Skidmore, who serves as North Castle's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, has been a member of the Senior Leadership Team since 2000. She is responsible for the management of all financial, regulatory, accounting, and treasury functions. Alyse plays an integral role in limited partner communications and reporting and provides transactional support related to the NCP funds and portfolio companies.

David Weston, who joined North Castle in 2007, has focused on the execution and due diligence of new investment opportunities across a variety of Healthy, Active, and Sustainable Living sectors. David currently serves on the Boards of Directors of five North Castle portfolio companies: Barry's, CR Fitness, Encore Vet, EWC Growth and HydroMassage.

"On behalf of North Castle's Managing Partners, I am pleased to recognize the hard work and dedication to North Castle's Value & Values approach embodied in the actions of these team members over their careers and look forward to their continued contributions to the success of the firm as we continue to build on our values-based and performance-driven approach to private equity," said North Castle's Founder and Managing Partner, Chip Baird.

"The combined tenure of these five professionals at North Castle is nearly 50 years and we are especially proud to be promoting this deserving group from within our organization," added Alison Minter, Managing Partner.

In 2020, Jon Canarick and Alison Minter were promoted to Managing Partner, and, together with Chip Baird, comprise North Castle's Management Committee.

About North Castle Partners

North Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in consumer-driven product and service businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living. North Castle is a hands-on, value-added investor in high-growth, middle-market companies in the (i) fitness, recreation & sports, (ii) nutrition, (iii) beauty & personal care, (iv) consumer health, and (v) home & leisure sectors, among others. North Castle's current portfolio includes well-known brands such as Barry's Bootcamp, Echelon Fit, HydroMassage, Encore Vet Group, VitaCup, Inc., Maya Kaimal Foods, Windham Mountain Resort, Full Swing Golf, The Escape Game, ProSupps, Sparx Hockey, Mack Weldon, CR Fitness, Vital Nutrients, EWC Growth, Five Iron Golf, Strengthen Lengthen and Tone (SLT), Brooklyn Boulders, and Turnbridge. Prior portfolio company holdings include SmartyPants Vitamins, Atkins Nutritionals, Contigo, Curves International, Jenny Craig, Doctor's Best, Octane Fitness, Cascade Helmets, Mineral Fusion, gloProfessional, Equinox Fitness, Naked Juice and Avalon Organics. North Castle partners with management to bring a wide range of strategic and operational capabilities to build world-class companies by unlocking the exponential power of full potential partnerships. North Castle is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. For more information, visit www.northcastlepartners.com.

