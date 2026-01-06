North Castle Partners Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Castle Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on consumer businesses that promotes Healthy, Active and Sustainable Living, is pleased to announce the following promotions: Roy Chin has been promoted to Partner, John McMahon to Principal and Bobby Hally to Vice President.

Additionally, North Castle's Founder, Charles F. Baird, Jr., ('Chip") will transition from Co-Managing Partner to Chairman of the Firm. As Chairman, Chip will continue to serve on North Castle's Investment Committees and Portfolio Company Boards of Directors providing strategic guidance and insights to the North Castle team and North Castle's family of portfolio companies.

Roy Chin's promotion to Partner exemplifies the journey of a private equity professional growing to a trusted leader of the firm with the dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, insights, and experience to bolster North Castle's ability to partner with our portfolio companies and investors. Roy, who joined North Castle in 2014, has focused on the execution and due diligence of new investment opportunities across a variety of Healthy, Active, and Sustainable Living sectors with emphasis on nutritional supplements, consumer health, and pet wellness categories. Roy currently sits on the Board of Directors of BlueRoot Health, Encore Vet Group, EVG Specialty Network, and Mack Weldon and oversees North Castle's investment in Full Swing, Echelon, and Genexa.

John McMahon's promotion to Principal reflects his entrepreneurial spirit as he expands North Castle's expertise in Sports and Recreation into the high growth Youth Sports and Enthusiast Brands space. John, who joined the firm in 2019, is an integral part of the North Castle partnership model with our Portfolio investments and currently manages the Firm's investments in Encore Vet Group, EVG Specialty Network, and BlueRoot Health, and sits on the Board of Directors of CR Fitness and Sparx Hockey. John has also been actively involved in the execution and due diligence of new investment opportunities across a variety of Healthy, Active, and Sustainable Living sectors.

Bobby Hally's promotion to Vice President reflects his contributions to the value creation of several North Castle investments including Five Iron Golf, WellnessSpace Brands, Therabody, The Escape Game, Sparx Hockey, Mack Weldon and CR Fitness, where he is a member of the Board. Bobby joined the firm in 2021 and is actively involved in the execution and due diligence of new investment opportunities across a variety of Healthy, Active, and Sustainable Living sectors.

"It is rewarding to watch these professionals achieve new levels of responsibility and professional success. Roy, John, and Bobby all joined the firm as Associates and have proven themselves over their careers as stewards of North Castle's Value & Values approach. We are excited to support their continued growth as we execute new investments and optimize and exit our current ones in the years ahead," said North Castle's Managing Partner, Jon Canarick.

North Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in consumer driven product and service businesses that promote healthy, active, and sustainable living. For more than 25 years, the firm has partnered with lower middle-market companies in the (i) fitness, recreation & sports, (ii) nutrition, (iii) beauty & personal care, and (iv) consumer health sectors, among others. North Castle's current and prior portfolio includes well-known brands such as Therabody, Crunch Fitness (franchisee), The Escape Game, Five Iron Golf, SLT, Barry's, Wellness Space Brands (HydroMassage), Nest and Glow Recipe. By combining proven experience, extensive industry networks and a collaborative partnership model, North Castle has a proven track record of building world-class businesses that inspire healthier and more active lifestyles.

