North Central Kansas Community Network Selects RADWIN JET 750 Mbps, Because It's "Head and Shoulders Above the Rest"

Todd Tuttle, Network Administrator, NCKCN: "We sought to replace an existing WiMAX network and older 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz systems because we wanted to deliver much higher capacity to our rural customers. We tested RADWIN's JET alongside other wireless vendor equipment. No other solution came even close to the performance and stability of the JET PtMP Beamforming solution. JET is in a league of its own in terms of reliability, consistency and ease of deployment."

Concluded Tuttle: "JET PtMP allows us to offer 25 Mbps and 50 Mbps service packages to our customers, and these kinds of speeds have been impossible to obtain with our legacy network because of the rural terrain, distances and vegetation. In some of our new locations - such as the small rural community of Ada, Kansas - our customers are treated to the absolute highest quality of access they've ever seen. Until RADWIN, this community has only been served Internet access by dial-up or satellite or were not able to connect at all. Now with JET we are able to bring high-speed broadband to the community and the impact is huge."

John French, Vice President Sales - Rural Division, t3 broadband: "RADWIN is a game-changer for rural service providers seeking to drive high-speed broadband to under-served rural communities. At t3 our philosophy is that broadband is the engine that drives economic growth and is critical to life improvement in America. To that end, we are proud to partner with RADWIN in helping spread broadband connectivity across rural U.S."

Dennis Stipati, RADWIN GM, NA: "This latest project underlines the fact that RADWIN is the premier choice of service providers who seek to extend connectivity beyond the confines of fiber or cable. JET allows service providers in rural areas to easily reach remote locations in the fastest, most cost effective way."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is a leading provider of PtMP and PtP broadband wireless solutions deployed in over 170 countries.

http://www.radwin.com



About t3 Broadband

A full service Systems Integrator who understands the unique challenges that service providers and businesses face daily. http://www.t3wireless.net



About North Central Kansas Community Network (NCKCN)

NCKCN is an Internet service provider covering North Central Kansas that connects communities underserved by cable or fiber.

http://www.nckcn.com





