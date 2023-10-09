North China's Tianjin Xiqing District to further protect and develop Grand Canal heritage

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North China's port city Tianjin is known as the city carried by the world cultural heritage Grand Canal. It is the only hub connecting with maritime transport in the north along the passage of Grand Canal, linking mainland civilization and marine civilization.

The Grand Canal stretches for 26.4 kilometers in Xiqing District of Tianjin, nurturing generations of local people. The local government has unveiled a specific plan to further protect and develop the tourism resources of the Grand Canal during the period from 2021 to 2035, according to the Publicity Department of Xiqing District.

The plan covers the Grand Canal sections with the longest history, the most charming literature and art, the richest ancient Tianjin elements and the greatest inheritance potential. The total land area covers 63.5 square kilometers.

The project's overall design is based on the natural river landscape, the city layout as well as their integration. A spatial structure will be developed featuring one axis, four sections, ten scenic areas, and multiple hubs.

In the short term, Xiqing seeks to form a cultural protection and inheritance region with the canal as the main body and an ecological area expanding to its both sides by 2025. Key projects include a tourism town to promote traditional Chinese culture in Yangliuqing, a youth palace, the Grand Canal cultural museum, and media college featuring the integration of industrial development, education and research.

In the long term, the plan aims to achieve comprehensive protection, active inheritance and scientific utilization of the Xiqing section of the Grand Canal cultural belt.

By 2035, the overall systematic protection of the Grand Canal cultural heritage, the in-depth exploration and active inheritance of the cultural value and spiritual connotation of the Grand Canal, the full play of the ecosystem service functions, and a high degree of unity of social and economic benefits will be achieved.

The goals include the enhanced protection of one national historic and cultural town and seven municipal or above-level cultural relics protection units, and the construction of the Grand Canal National Cultural Park.

Meanwhile, the overall forest coverage rate is expected to reach 26 percent, and cultural projects like the inheritance of the traditional crafts and the promotion of old stories will be implemented.

Efforts will also be made to promote the integrated development of culture, education and tourism, protect historic and cultural towns and cultivate ten unique canal bay areas, according to the plan.

