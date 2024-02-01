North Coast Brewing Company Announces the Release of its First Ever 19.2-Ounce Beer Cans

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaving "Damp January" behind, North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC) announces the release of its first-ever 19.2 beer cans. When a 12 or 16 ounce isn't enough, consumers have another choice. Scrimshaw and Old Rasputin are now available in 19.2-ounce cans. NCBC will also continue to offer these beers on draft and in bottles. 

Announcing Old Rasputin and Scrimshaw in a 19.2 can.
"Our brew team continues the tradition of making quality craft beer the way our founder and original brewmaster Mark Ruedrich intended," said CEO/CFO Jennifer Owen, "With the addition of our 19.2 cans, our devoted and new fans alike will be able to hit the trails with a convenient size they can share with a friend or enjoy all by themselves."

NCBC's Scrimshaw and Old Rasputin are the North Coast Brewery's best-selling beers, and fans come from all over the world to the coastal town of Fort Bragg, CA to try them on tap at the Pub at North Coast Brewing Company.

Scrimshaw and Old Rasputin have been brewed and distributed as North Coast Brewing's core beer brands for years - Scrimshaw since 1988 and Old Rasputin since 1995. While they will soon be available across 47 U.S. states and internationally, the new cans are available now in California and Oregon. NCBC's website beer locator can be used to find specific locations.

Scrimshaw was the first beer from NCBC to be made available in cans, Old Rasputin followed, and the company plans to release more styles in cans in the future. 

Scrimshaw or as fans lovingly say, "Scrim" and Old Rasputin continue to have a cult-like following with consumers. The convenience of 19.2-ounce cans is something to celebrate.

Scrimshaw details: 4.5% ABV, 22 IBUs; Old Rasputin details: 9% ABV, 75 IBUs

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988, NCBC, a certified B Corp, crafts a wide range of exceptional, award-winning beers, including Scrimshaw, Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, PranQster, Le Merle, and Brother Thelonious. NCBC beers are available in 47 U.S. states and internationally.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time."

For NCBC's sustainability report, visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/.

Follow North Coast Brewing Company on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany

