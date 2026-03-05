North Coast Brewing Company Releases Pacific Magic IPA in a Can

FORT BRAGG, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC) is pleased to announce that its West Coast IPA Pacific Magic is now available in cans. Known for its bright, crisp profile and expressive hop character, Pacific Magic offers a clean, refreshing finish with the balanced bitterness of a classic West Coast style. The new can format provides another convenient way to enjoy this popular IPA, while the original bottled version will continue to be offered.

Cans provide several practical benefits for beer lovers. They shield beer from light exposure, chill quickly, and are lightweight, ideal for travel, outdoor adventures, and everyday enjoyment. Offering both formats lets fans choose what best fits the moment without compromising flavor or quality.

Pacific Magic cans are packaged using Eco Rings, a 100% compostable, plant–based alternative to traditional plastic six–pack rings. Designed to break down in home and commercial compost environments, Eco Rings help reduce plastic waste and protect marine life, a natural fit for a brewery rooted on the Mendocino Coast.

"Our love of the ocean is deeply woven into our story," said Jennifer Owen, CEO/CFO of NCBC. "Releasing Pacific Magic in easily recyclable cans with compostable rings offers our fans a more portable way to enjoy the IPA they love while helping to keep the ocean plastics–free."

The new cans feature the same striking artwork highlighted on the bottles. Created by local biologist and artist Michael Zontos, the illustration captures vivid ocean blues, vibrant sunsets, and the iconic gray whale, chosen based on one unforgettable moment when a whale breached beside him while he was kayak fishing off the Noyo Headlands. The dramatic split scene above and below the waterline was inspired by a crystal–clear evening dive illuminated by a blazing coastal sunset.

This release highlights both the artwork and the beer itself: a bright, balanced, boldly hopped IPA crafted with the quality and consistency North Coast Brewing Company is known for.

North Coast Brewing Company

Founded in 1988, North Coast Brewing Company crafts exceptional, award–winning beers, including Scrimshaw and Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time."

Follow NCBC on Instagram @NorthCoastBrewingCompany, Twitter @NoCoastBrewCo and Facebook @NorthCoastBrewingCompany.

