North Coast Brewing's Immersive Tasting Experience in Virtual Reality

FORT BRAGG, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Coast Brewing Company (NCBC) announced its latest offering, a virtual craft beer tasting experience.

NCBC has partnered with Spyglass to develop and distribute an exclusive virtual beer tasting experience with connoisseurs throughout California. The main attraction is a guided beer tasting of four of their most iconic brews led by Brewmaster Chuck Martins.

NCBC CEO/CFO Jennifer Owen test drives a headset for the new Spyglass experience.

In addition to their tasting kit of four 12 oz beers, four custom-designed coasters, and access to the Spyglass Meta Quest app, customers will soar above the breathtaking coastline of Fort Bragg, California via a drone flyover. They will also experience a virtual visit to Fortunate Farm, NCBC's longtime partner in a Carbon Farming project.

Spyglass builds experience platforms to deliver high-production, high-quality immersive experiences for recreation, entertainment, and education through virtual reality. A Meta Quest 2 system is required to fully enjoy this experience.

"Our joint mission is to share the beauty and sounds of our rugged coastline, while enjoying delicious craft beer across the Golden State!" – Jennifer Owen, CEO/CFO.

NCBC is pleased to offer in this package four of their delicious beers, including Scrimshaw Pilsner (Number one selling Craft Pilsner in the USA), PranQster Belgian Style Golden Ale, Pacific Magic IPA (newest release), and Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout (Number one selling Imperial Stout in California).

"We are incredibly excited to partner with North Coast Brewing. It's been a pleasure working with their team to capture the sights, tastes, and sounds of NCBC. We're thrilled to share this experience with beer lovers all over California through our first VR release."– Gopal Kamath, Spyglass Co-founder.

This offering is currently available to customers in California only. Visit https://northcoastbrewing.com/spyglassvr/ to learn more!

About North Coast Brewing Company:

Founded in 1988, NCBC is a certified B Corp that crafts a wide range of exceptional, award-winning beers, including Scrimshaw, Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout, PranQster, Le Merle, and Brother Thelonious. NCBC beers are available in 48 U.S. states and internationally.

NCBC's mission: "Making the World a Better Place, One Pint at a Time."

For NCBC's sustainability report, visit: https://northcoastbrewing.com/.

