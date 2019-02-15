North Country Business Products, Inc., Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

BEMIDJI, Minn., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Country Business Products, Inc., ("North Country"), today announced that a recent data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to payment information of some consumers who used credit and debit cards at its business partner restaurants between January 3, 2019, and January 24, 2019. North Country engaged professionals who have corrected the issue.

On January 4, 2019, North Country learned of suspicious activity occurring within certain client networks. North Country immediately launched an investigation, working with third-party forensic investigators to determine the nature and scope of the event. On January 30, 2019, the investigation determined that an unauthorized party was able to deploy malware to certain of North Country's business partners restaurants between January 3, 2019, and January 24, 2019, that collected credit and debit card information. Specific information potentially accessed includes the cardholder's name, credit card number, expiration date, and CVV.

North Country is notifying potentially affected customers of its business partners by this posting, and by notifying the media about this event.

North Country established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. Consumers can call 1-877-204-9537, Monday through Friday (excluding U.S. holidays), 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST. Consumers can also find the list of impacted restaurants and additional information on how they can protect against fraud and identity theft at www.ncbpdataevent.com.

North Country takes this incident and the security of our customers' information very seriously. The company has updated processes to further strengthen its systems to protect its business partners' customer debit or credit card information and will continue to work with third-party experts to help ensure the highest levels of security.

SOURCE North Country Business Products, Inc.