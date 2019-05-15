North Country Smokehouse Continues Commitment to Producing Fresh, Local Foods with New Product Collaborations

As consumer preferences continue to shift toward locally-sourced options, North Country Smokehouse has responded by working with regional purveyors to add more New England ingredients to their products. Building on their current partnerships with local companies such as Mac's Maple, North Country Smokehouse collaborated with Harpoon Brewery and Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company to add two new products to their versatile line of sausages.

Harpoon IPA Beer Bratwurst – Available in a 12-ounce package, this all-natural, Certified Humane bratwurst is a balanced blend of Harpoon IPA with bold notes of caraway and marjoram. MSRP $5.99

– Available in a 12-ounce package, this all-natural, Certified Humane bratwurst is a balanced blend of Harpoon IPA with bold notes of caraway and marjoram. MSRP Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage – Available in a 12-ounce package, this all-natural, Certified Humane sausage blends custom-crafted Vermont Farmstead cheddar cheese with jalapeno spice for a creamy, flavorful taste. MSRP $5.99

A New England staple with locations in Windsor, Vt., and Boston, Harpoon Brewery's award-winning line of craft beer adds a notable flavor to the new beer bratwurst.

"There are so many wonderful friends and neighbors in and around Windsor, and we've had beers with most of them over the years," said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder, Harpoon Brewery. "We've been pairing great beer with great social occasions for years, so working with North Country on something that would bring people together around a grill or table was the natural – no pun intended – next step."

North Country Smokehouse also worked with South Woodstock-based Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company to create a custom cheddar cheese for the spicy jalapeno cheddar sausage. The company was the first community-owned artisan cheese and dairy facility in the state.

"We are always looking for ways to collaborate with other makers in our region to provide customers with locally sourced options for their tables," said Kent Underwood, President and Chief Operating Worker, Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company. "We share in North Country Smokehouse's commitment to producing handcrafted foods. We know that consumers will be able to taste the difference with our custom-crafted cheddar that pairs perfectly with the spicy jalapeno in this new sausage."

All of North Country Smokehouse's products are hand-crafted and slow-smoked in small batches by experts, and never include artificial flavors, fillers or dyes. Both products are free of nitrates, nitrites and antibiotics. They are also Certified Humane, ensuring strict animal welfare standards. This includes providing livestock with shelter, access to resting areas, room to roam and engage in natural behaviors, and no growth hormones.

"We're excited to partner with Harpoon Brewery and Vermont Farmstead Cheese Company as it enables us to use regional ingredients in more products. Today's savvy consumers want to know the origins of their food and are especially interested in locally-produced foods," said Aaron Corbett, COO, North Country Smokehouse. "These two new sausages honor the craft of each of our neighbors' businesses and provide our customers with homegrown options."

The two products are now available for sale and can be found at Whole Foods Market and Hannaford Supermarkets. To learn more and buy online, please visit www.ncsmokehouse.com.

About North Country Smokehouse

Founded in Claremont, N.H. nearly a century ago, North Country Smokehouse produces handmade, artisanal and slow-smoked meat products. All of North Country's products are made in small batches by expert butchers, wurstmachers and smokemasters, who never use artificial fillers or flavors. Offering the finest artisanal smoked bacon, ham, sausage, beef, poultry and cheese, the company honors the high-quality and integrity of other local producers by using fresh ingredients from farms, cheesemakers, orchards and sugarmakers nearby.

North Country is a member of the Free Farmed program, which assures proper care and handling of livestock. The company will increasingly add Certified Humane products to its growing catalogue. North Country is proud to be part of the community of companies that focus on buying local, creating jobs, supporting communities and making ethical choices. For more information, please visit www.ncsmokehouse.com.

