North County African American Women's Association & North Island Credit Union Extend Partnership to Offer 2023 Scholarships & Financial Literacy Programs

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) and North Island Credit Union have extended their partnership for a third year, offering scholarships and financial literacy programming to college-bound female students of African American descent in North County San Diego.

Four $2,500 NCAAWA/North Island Credit Union scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, current ROP, trade school, college and/or graduate students in Carlsbad, Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, San Dieguito, San Marcos and Vista. Special consideration will be given to students pursuing degrees in education.

In addition to the North Island Credit Union scholarships, NCAAWA is providing multiple scholarship programs to qualified North County students. Applications and more information about all NCAAWA scholarships can be found at ncaawa.org/scholarships. Online applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023.

NCAAWA President Linda Simpkins Berry shares, "We are so excited once again to partner with North Island Credit Union; their commitment to higher education is central to breaking generational poverty within our communities. North Island Credit Union was among the first-time scholarship donors during COVID when we were unable to hold our signature scholarship event in 2021, thereby keeping up our 25 year legacy to support college-bound seniors and continuing college students. In addition, we are pleased with the credit union's additional support of our mentoring program for high school girls that also focuses on financial literacy, in addition to leadership development, preparing them to make wise choices when it comes to debt and money management."

North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell added, "NCAAWA is a tremendous resource in our community, and we are honored to continue our partnership to support its valuable programs that inspire and empower young women in our community. We look forward to helping make the educational dreams of these students come true, while also providing life-long financial skills. We encourage local North County students to apply for one of the NCAAWA scholarships and explore its mentoring programs."

The two organizations also are partnering to provide financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. The program empowers young women with leadership skills, understanding in-depth financial literacy and global issues that impact their social and career mobility. North Island Credit Union is providing participants with interactive financial programs and mentoring to teach budgeting, money management, savings, and practical financial life skills, among other topics.

The NCAAWA Vision is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in North San Diego County. To date, NCAAWA has provided over $350,000 in scholarship awards and grants to help young women further their education.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

