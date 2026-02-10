North County African American Women's Association & North Island Credit Union Partner to Offer 2026 Student Scholarships

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) and North Island Credit Union are again partnering to offer scholarships and financial literacy programming to college-bound female students of African American descent in North County San Diego.

In the sixth year of the partnership, four $1,000 NCAAWA/North Island Credit Union scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, current ROP, trade school, college and/or graduate students in Carlsbad, Escondido, Fallbrook, Oceanside, San Dieguito, San Marcos and Vista. Special consideration will be given to students pursuing degrees in education.

North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell said, "We are proud to continue our partnership with NCAAWA and support programs that expand access to education and opportunity for young women in our community. These scholarships and financial literacy initiatives reflect our shared commitment to empowering students with the resources and knowledge they need to pursue their goals and build a strong financial future."

In addition to the North Island Credit Union scholarships, NCAAWA is providing multiple scholarship programs to qualified North County students. Applications and more information about all NCAAWA scholarships can be found at ncaawa.org/scholarships. Online applications will be accepted through March 31, 2026.

NCAAWA Scholarship Committee Chair Kafi Swaniker said, "NCAAWA is so grateful to North Island Credit Union for continued partnership and for providing four much needed scholarships to students to pursue their education."

The two organizations also are partnering to provide financial literacy training for upper class high school girls in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. The program empowers young women with leadership skills, understanding in-depth financial literacy and global issues that impact their social and career mobility. North Island Credit Union is providing participants with interactive financial programs and mentoring to teach budgeting, money management, savings, and practical financial life skills, among other topics.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union