North County Health Services Joins the OCHIN Collaborative

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North County Health Services (NCHS) announced a strategic partnership with OCHIN to provide a comprehensive Electronic Health and Dental Record (EHR/EDR) system, practice management, and other solutions to serve its more than 67,000 patients in North San Diego County and Riverside County.

OCHIN is a national nonprofit organization that helps community health centers provide the highest quality care through advanced technology. Their nationwide collaborative of 115 organizations deliver care using OCHIN's Epic technology on a single, fully-integrated platform.

"We are excited to partner with OCHIN to bring the best in technology for the region's most vulnerable patients and the clinicians who care for them," Barbara S. Kennedy, President and CEO of NCHS stated. "This partnership will allow our clinicians and staff to focus on delivering excellent care to our patients while OCHIN delivers and supports our EHR/EDR system across our clinical community."

NCHS, serving the region since 1971, has 12 clinical sites moving to the OCHIN Epic platform in 2020, a move that NCHS anticipates will improve the overall patient experience, from coordination to care. Joining OCHIN gives NCHS ongoing support, workflow solutions, patient engagement platforms, health information exchange and research.

"Patients with lower incomes shouldn't be left behind as health information technology continues to evolve," said Abby Sears, OCHIN's CEO. "This partnership will bring the most advanced information technology to all NCHS centers. Care will be more coordinated, which leads to better outcomes and healthier lives for patients."

About OCHIN

OCHIN is dedicated to creating a healthier future in every community. A national nonprofit health IT organization with a 20-year history, OCHIN brings advanced technology, research, and services to underserved areas, both urban and rural, helping community health organizations deliver the highest quality care. Learn more at www.ochin.org.

About NCHS

NCHS is a private not-for-profit organization that serves over 67,000 patients annually at 12 community health centers in Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside, San Marcos, Ramona, Perris, and through two mobile clinics. NCHS has provided affordable, comprehensive, and culturally sensitive health care to uninsured and underinsured communities in North County San Diego and Riverside County for almost 50 years. NCHS offers the following health care services to its patients: pediatrics, adult medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, dentistry, pharmacy, behavioral health, chiropractic and quick care, as well as transportation services, community health outreach, insurance enrollment assistance, and case management programs. For more information visit www.nchs-health.org.

Media Contacts:

NCHS, Jamie Johnson, 760.736.7068, jamie.johnson@nchs-health.org

OCHIN, Jennifer Stoll, 503.943.5787, stollj@ochin.org

SOURCE OCHIN

Related Links

http://www.ochin.org

