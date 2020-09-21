North County Health Services (NCHS) Announces Name Change to TrueCare™

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a current unemployment rate of 13.3% in California, the socioeconomic implications of COVID-19 has put many families in the position of prioritizing their basic needs, with healthcare lower on the list.

"Our greatest concern is that many are putting off medical care right now due to job loss, reduced hours and income changes," says TrueCare™ president and CEO, Michelle D. Gonzalez. "We are here to assure all patients are welcomed at TrueCare and everyone receives quality healthcare no matter what."

President and CEO, Michelle D. Gonzalez announces North County Health Services (NCHS) is changing its name to TrueCare™. The name update to TrueCare is really an opportunity to recommit its promise of extraordinary patient care to all who seek medical care in San Diego and Riverside Counties. "We've always believed that healthcare is a right and not a privilege and that anyone should be able to have access to it." TrueCare offers a refreshing approach to extraordinary patient care for all who seek medical care in its expanded geographic area of its 12 facilities in San Diego and Riverside Counties. Since 1971, it has served people from all walks of life in North San Diego. The new name change to TrueCare was thoughtfully developed to refresh the brand promise of a superior patient-focused experience for all patients ⎼ regardless of their income.

That is a key reason why North County Health Services (NCHS) updated its name to TrueCare (truecare.org). Since 1971, it has served people from all walks of life in North San Diego. The new name change to TrueCare was thoughtfully developed to refresh the brand promise of a superior patient-focused experience for all patients ⎼ regardless of their income ⎼ in its expanded geographic area of its 12 facilities in San Diego and Riverside Counties.

"We want to make sure people are staying on top of their regular care, especially those with chronic illnesses," says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marie Russell. "We want them to know our doors are open, that we have taken steps to keep everyone safe and make sure they feel comfortable to come back in."

A virtual health appointment can be a great alternative, keeping the patient worry free, yet under the watchful eye of a physician. Patients can interact with doctors through telephone, video chats, text messages, and other internet-based platforms from the safety and comfort of home.

TrueCare Patient Resource specialists can also help explore healthcare insurance options to ensure patients stay covered during this time. With insurance open-enrollment quickly approaching in October, it is a great time to review one's insurance policy, including those through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Covered California, or private coverage. Those without insurance are offered services with payment based on their income and family size.

TrueCare offers a refreshing approach to the patient experience -- meeting a patient's complete healthcare needs with cost-effective quality care and a unique depth of services. These services include family practice, pediatrics, women's health, including one of the top midwifery programs in the County, dental, behavioral / mental health and chiropractic care.

The TrueCare staff and providers are dedicated to serving the community, providing quick access and timely appointments, convenient locations, transportation services, culturally sensitive care, and a new modern look and feel in its facilities with innovative care such as virtual visits.



"We care about the overall well-being of our communities and extend our services by connecting them to other social resources like Women Infants & Children (WIC), Feeding San Diego and CalFresh, providing a one-stop shop for health and wellness needs," Gonzalez continues. "We look optimistically to the future, while also honoring our past and those who helped build a legacy of care for nearly 50 years. This is the heart behind our new name, TrueCare."

TrueCare's patient care commitment is well-illustrated in this video — ( https://youtu.be/hTVN3QSv0w0 )

To make an appointment or for information about TrueCare and insurance options, call or text (San Diego County locations), at (760)-736-6767. For the Perris location (Riverside County), call (951) 956-2400. For a list of services, locations and more information, visit truecare.org .

Media Contact:

Amy Ventetuolo

Mary Schmidt-Krebs VP, Marketing/Dev

Media Representative c. 760-893-6436

760-707-3038

SOURCE TrueCare