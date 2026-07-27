NORTH DAKOTA DFA TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

Workers at Cass-Clay Creamery Push for Better Wages, Health Care, and Protections

FARGO, N.D., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 members of Teamsters Local 120 at Cass-Clay Creamery in Fargo, N.D., have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike as they fight for fair wages, better health care, a pension, and a variety of worker protections.

Cass-Clay Creamery's Fargo facility is part of Dairy Farmers of America's (DFA) broader dairy network, making this a fight for a fair contract against one of the country's largest dairy cooperatives.

"These workers keep Cass-Clay Creamery running and make sure families across the region have the dairy products they rely on every day," said Kevin Saylor, Vice President of Local 120. "They are demanding a contract that respects their hard work, protects their health care, and provides the wages and job protections they deserve. If DFA refuses to get serious at the negotiating table, our members are ready to strike."

Teamsters at Cass-Clay produce, package, and ship dairy products distributed throughout North Dakota and surrounding communities, including fluid milk and Stonyfield yogurt pouches. In addition to health and welfare provisions, workers are looking for successor language, a grievance and arbitration process, and improved strike language.

"We are proud of the work we do, but pride does not pay the bills or cover expensive medical costs," said Matt Hussel, a Cass-Clay Creamery worker and member of Local 120. "We want to continue providing for our community, but we need DFA to recognize our value and negotiate a fair contract. This vote shows we are serious, united, and prepared to stand our ground."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, visit local120.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120