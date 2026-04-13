B&G FOODS TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG CONTRACT

Workers Win Major Gains with 19% Wage Increase and Stronger Job Protections

STOUGHTON, Wis., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 120 at B&G Foods in Stoughton, Wis., have overwhelmingly ratified a strong new contract just weeks after authorizing a strike. The three-year agreement delivers a 19 percent wage increase, maintains high quality health care, and improves working conditions.

"This agreement is a major victory for our members who stood strong and stayed unified throughout negotiations," said Shaun Mullikin, business agent with Teamsters Local 120. "Workers at B&G Foods made it clear they deserved fair pay, strong benefits, and respect on the job. Just as important, they protected the health care they rely on. This contract delivers and sets a strong foundation moving forward."

In addition to significant wage gains and preserving health care benefits, the contract includes strengthened workplace protections and an improved vacation system. It also incorporates DRIVE language supporting the Teamsters' political action program, reinforcing members' collective voice on issues that impact working families.

"This is life-changing for a lot of us," said Traci Gosda, chief steward at B&G Foods and member of Local 120. "We fought hard not just for better pay, but to protect the benefits our families depend on. After everything it took to get here, we now have more stability, stronger protections, and peace of mind moving forward."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to local120.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120