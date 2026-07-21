YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES VOTE UNANIMOUSLY FOR TEAMSTERS REPRESENTATION

South Dakota Law Enforcement Officials Secure Union Backing

YANKTON, S.D., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheriff's deputies in Yankton County, South Dakota, have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 120.

"Those who protect and serve our communities deserve the protection of a strong union," said James Heeren, a business agent at Local 120. "The Teamsters Union proudly represents more than 26,000 law enforcement and public safety workers nationwide and is well-positioned to negotiate the best possible contract for Yankton County sheriff's deputies. With a unanimous vote to become Teamsters, they will now have the backing of 1.3 million brothers and sisters."

The sheriff's deputies organized so they can have a greater say in the workplace over issues that impact them and the community members they serve.

"We wanted representation and a seat at the table so we could have a voice in the decisions that affect us," said Austin Schuller, a sheriff's deputy and new member of Local 120. "We chose the Teamsters because they're the strongest union in North America. Now our voices will be heard, and we'll stand together for the respect and fairness we deserve."

Teamsters Local 120 proudly represents over 15,000 workers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to teamsterslocal120.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120