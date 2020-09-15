North Dakota DOCR Recognizes Children of Incarcerated Parents Day

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Burgum has declared September 15, 2020 Children of Incarcerated Parents Day. The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) will be recognizing this day by partnering with Securus Technologies to provide free communication from incarcerated parents to their children. The DOCR and Securus will provide one stamp to any resident who listed they have a child(ren) to be able to send an email for free (one stamp per child listed).

Due to rising COVID-19 numbers throughout the state, the DOCR has suspended in-person visitation at all facilities, excluding the Youth Correctional Center. Understanding the significance of family, it is important to the DOCR and Securus to provide residents with digital communication technologies to ensure families can stay connected during the pandemic.

"One in 28 children in the United States has a parent behind bars. This number is greatly higher when looking at having an incarcerated parent some time during their childhood. When a child has an incarcerated parent, they are at an increased risk for behavior problems, physical and mental health conditions, criminal activity, and substance abuse," said Lea Quam, Deputy Director of Transitional Planning Services. "Research has shown having contact with their incarcerated parent can mitigate these risks."

The North Dakota Children of Incarcerated Parents Initiative is a DOCR led project inspired by Gov. Burgum's Main Street Initiative. This initiative has challenged North Dakota's leaders to look for innovative ways to create the resources and assistance necessary to make healthy, vibrant communities. At the DOCR, we strongly believe that cultivating healthy families and healthy children is an essential part of creating a vibrant community. The Children of Incarcerated Parents Initiative brings together agencies from the public and private sector, as well as community stakeholders, to work together on projects aimed at creating better outcomes for the children and families impacted by incarceration.

In North Dakota, over 1,400 children have been identified through Child Support as having an incarcerated parent sentenced to the DOCR. These numbers do not include children from intact families whose parents have not sought child support, parents incarcerated in county and tribal jails or federal detention centers. The Children of Incarcerated Parents Initiative's foundation is based on the belief that many of the effects of parental incarceration can be mitigated and we can increase positive outcomes for families.

SOURCE North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation