North Dakota Selects ESO to Create Statewide Data Repository for EMS Agencies

"We're proud to partner with the state of North Dakota and be a part of this journey to help improve the health and safety of their communities and protect the health and safety of their providers," said Allen Johnson, Vice President of ESO Healthcare. "Smart data and insightful analytics can be a real game changer for organizations across the healthcare spectrum when it comes to patient transport and treatment."

North Dakota will begin immediate implementation of ESO's web-based Electronic Health Record (EHR) software platform to capture and analyze data from state agencies, as well as report that data to the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS). ESO EHR is NEMSIS 3.4.0 compliant and will maintain all future NEMSIS compliance requirements. The system will be live and fully functional for all state agencies by July 1, 2018.

Benefits for North Dakota and state agencies include:

State of the art, web-based electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) system for easy access to quickly input data

Detailed analytics to provide insights around injuries, performance and patient outcomes to drive improvement

Full compliance and integration with NEMSIS 3 for easy and automatic reporting of data

Integration with third-party ePCR systems to ensure continuity of data collection and reporting

Expertise, training and consultation to ensure opportunity for success for the state and all agencies

Comprehensive, evidence-based emergency medical system to help reduce death and disability

About ESO

ESO Solutions, Inc., is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company has been a pioneer in electronic patient care records (ePCR) software for emergency medical services, fire departments and ambulance services. Today, ESO serves more than 14,000 customers throughout the U.S. The company's healthcare, community safety and technology experts deliver the most innovative software and data solutions on the market, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR); ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; record management system (RMS) for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is also playing a leading role in helping EMS provider organizations across the nation successfully transition to NEMSIS Version 3 and new state standards for electronic patient care reporting.

ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esosolutions.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-dakota-selects-eso-to-create-statewide-data-repository-for-ems-agencies-300645435.html

SOURCE ESO Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.esosolutions.com

