North Dakota Sheriff's and Deputies Association Partners with tip411 on Anonymous Tip System to Fight Substance Misuse & Crime

"Sheriffs and Deputies have been proudly serving North Dakota's 53 counties since 1889," said President Chad Kaiser of Stutsman County. "The Sheriffs of North Dakota believe in pride, dedication and service to their counties, and the addition of tip411 in many of our communities will be an important tool that can be used by residents of all ages."

Many communities across North Dakota currently use tip411, which allows them to work closely with other local departments across multiple jurisdictions to share information and expand the reach of this new anonymous tip system.

"We've worked with agencies across the US to build an advanced and innovative product to help law enforcement better engage their communities," said tip411 President Terry Halsch. "The NDTip app, powered by tip411, will be a powerful community engagement tool used by residents and law enforcement to combat substance misuse and help fight crime."

The NDTip app and tip411 system are 100% anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before law enforcement see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

Used in over 1,500 communities across the US, tip411 is a web-based toolset that features innovative smartphone apps, anonymous text tips, group alerting, and secure social media publishing tools. tip411 helps agencies engage community members of all ages by enabling anyone with a cell phone to submit tips via a smartphone app or text anonymous tips that can be responded to in real time by authorized personnel in the agency or organization. Learn more at www.tip411.com or by following @tip411CO on Twitter.

