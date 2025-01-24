North Dakota Tourism Launches Refreshed "Hello ND" Marketing Campaign for 2025

Unscripted TV Spots and Sweeping New Visuals Highlight the State's Welcoming Communities and Legendary Outdoor Beauty

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong and North Dakota Tourism have launched a revitalized "Hello ND" marketing campaign, featuring a fresh look and feel designed to resonate with today's travelers. The campaign aims to attract potential visitors by showcasing welcoming communities and abundant, uncrowded outdoor adventures while aligning with the growing trend of slow, immersive travel.

"Effective tourism marketing not only attracts visitors but also plays a key role in broader economic development by enhancing North Dakota's image as a great place to live, work, and do business," said Governor Armstrong. "This new campaign showcases our state's unique offerings and friendly atmosphere to a wider audience."

The refreshed 2025 "Hello ND" campaign is distinctive because it features unscripted video footage emphasizing authentic, in-the-moment comments. The new marketing campaign footage was captured in 15 locations across the state in 2024 and highlights expansive aerial views of North Dakota's vast landscapes and tourism experiences.

"What sets North Dakota apart is the authenticity and genuine spirit of our people, and the 2025 'Hello' campaign captures this perfectly," said Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. "Through unscripted interactions and breathtaking visuals, including sweeping aerial views, the campaign extends a warm invitation to experience our great state."

In addition to new video and print ads, North Dakota Tourism has released two official guide publications, the 2025 Travel Guide and the 2025 Hunting and Fishing Guide. The new Travel Guide features imagery and easy-to-find information to inspire and motivate visitors to experience North Dakota's outdoor adventures, history, culture, and communities. New, expanded itineraries highlight the state's experiences over multiple days and features more than 250 North Dakota communities. The 2025 Hunting and Fishing Guide provides an overview of the state's fishing waters, guide and outfitter listings, details for hunting seasons, and offers resources in partnership with North Dakota Game and Fish. 

The 2025 "Hello ND" campaign builds on the success of ND Tourism's 2024 efforts, which generated over 438 million impressions and a 30% increase in website traffic, the campaign will expand its reach through digital advertising, social media, outdoor TV, and sponsorships throughout the year.

To plan your trip to North Dakota and order guides and state map, visit https://www.ndtourism.com/visitor-information-order-form.

For more on the 2025 tourism campaign, please visit https://belegendary.link/HelloND2025.

Follow North Dakota Tourism on Facebook at facebook.com/TravelND, on Instagram at instagram.com/northdakotalegendary/ or on X at x.com/NorthDakota and get tips on what to see and do all year long.

