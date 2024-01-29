North Dakota's Indoor Football League Team Announces Name Change and Future

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Dakota's only professional indoor football team announces that it is changing its name. Known as the Bismarck Bucks since the team began, the team will now be known as the Dakota Bucks, effective immediately. 

"This rebranding initiative reflects the organization's commitment to embracing its fan base from across the entire state of North Dakota and fostering unity among football enthusiasts throughout the region," says Greg Schuh, General Manager of the Dakota Bucks. "The decision to change the team's name to Dakota Bucks represents an inclusive approach that recognizes the loyal supporters who have stood behind the team since its inception."

On September 28, 2016, the city of Bismarck was granted a team within the Champions Indoor Football League (CIFL). It was called the Bismarck Bucks. Then, in the Fall of 2018, the Bucks joined the Indoor Football League (IFL), and BEK Communications Cooperative took over sole ownership of the team.

The Dakota Bucks have conducted training camps and youth clinics in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center since 2021, and regular season games have been played at the Bismarck Events Center from 2017 through 2022.

The Dakota Bucks continue moving forward with their commitment to playing in the 2025 season as a member of the IFL. Meanwhile, the team recently announced that BEK Communications Cooperative will host an IFL game at Scheels Arena in Fargo on April 28, 2024. The "Fargo-IFL Gridiron Classic" will feature the Sioux Falls Storm versus the Massachusetts Pirates. Tickets go on sale January 30, 2024, at the Scheel's Arena Box Office.

To keep up with the Dakota Bucks, visit BismarckBucks.com.

To learn more, visit BEK Buzz.

About the Indoor Football League
The IFL is entering its 16th season of play, making it the longest-running indoor football league in the country. The league features a national footprint of 16 teams from coast to coast. In 2023, the IFL partnered with CBS Sports, Simplebet, the XFL and more to grow the accessibility of its indoor football sports entertainment experience. The IFL will feature a national footprint of 16 teams from coast to coast. Keep up with the latest news and scores of games each week at GoIFL.com.

