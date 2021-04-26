North Dallas Functional Medicine Practice Adds Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner to its expanding team

She earned a Master of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and has extensive experience working with patients of all age groups in a variety of healthcare settings. Her passion is educating patients to help them live healthier lives by addressing the root causes of their health concerns.

"We are thrilled to have Ebony join our team," said Susan Harris of LifeStream. "Her solid foundation in functional medicine along with her experience and passion for women's hormonal health and regenerative medicine will further enhance our offerings and allow us to help even more individuals in our community."

Lifestream Health Center & Med Spa offers a wide variety of services including hormone replacement, gynecological care, IV therapy, genetic testing, aesthetics (including fillers, Botox and chemical peels, Mona Lisa Touch, supervised weight loss programs, micronutrient testing, thermography, wellness physicals, and thyroid management.

"It's exciting to see the continued expansion of our practice in Texas and to continue recruiting highly qualified functional medicine experts dedicated to providing the community with the highest level of patient care possible", said Adam Puttkammer, President of Forum Health.

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide network of personalized healthcare providers. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

