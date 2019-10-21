North Dallas Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims
Oct 21, 2019, 13:57 ET
DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six U-Haul Companies across northern Texas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who have been impacted by Sunday night's severe storms.
A tornado touched down in Dallas, causing major damage to homes and businesses.
"The storm hit quickly and has left many residents scrambling to find a place to store their belongings," said Zane Rowland, U-Haul Company of North East Dallas president. "U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their things during the clean-up process at no charge for one month."
U-Haul Companies of East Dallas, Fort Worth, North East Dallas, Northwest Dallas, North Dallas and South Central Dallas have made 52 facilities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (locations alphabetized by city):
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington
2315 W. Division
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 277-1157
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green
2729 N. Collins St.
Arlington, TX 76006
(817) 461-1080
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington
2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76010
(682) 200-1090
U-Haul Storage of Little Elm Aubrey
26778 U.S. Hwy. 380 E.
Aubrey, TX 76227
(972) 347-5562
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison
2735 E. Belt Line Road
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 416-9215
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton
1682 S. Interstate 35-E
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 242-5179
U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton
2220 Country Club Drive
Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 418-5677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill
1050 KCK Way
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
(972) 293-1155
7015 S. RL Thornton Fwy.
Dallas, TX 75232
(214) 371-2142
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark
13637 N. Central Expressway
Dallas, TX 75240
(972) 669-7955
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.
7043 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 691-7311
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.
11061 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75229
(972) 247-1724
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway
9929 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75220
(214) 351-6483
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane
5409 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75237
(214) 339-1179
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road
3165 S. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, TX 75233
(214) 333-2168
U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road
11383 Amanda Lane
Dallas, TX 75238
(214) 340-4331
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton
164 N. I-35 E.
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 382-5352
U-Haul Moving & Storage of De Soto
1245 S. 1-35
De Soto, TX 75115
(972) 230-1337
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville
1022 S. Cedar Ridge Drive
Duncanville, TX 75137
(972) 780-8980
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen
7225 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 294-7972
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.
2936 S. Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 921-3024
U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30
1101 E. Loop 820
Fort Worth, TX 76129
(817) 446-1292
U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster
5032 E. Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76103
(817) 534-0072
U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa
3019 Altamesa Blvd.
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 294-7617
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside
1000 Alta Mere Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
(817) 246-4601
U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Fwy. - Garland
12215 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy.
Garland, TX 75041
(972) 271-9556
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine
3501 William D. Tate Ave.
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 416-6430
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.
1117 E. Main St.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 262-5116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie
2455 Tarrant Road
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 988-3661
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360
3020 I-20 W.
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 623-3575
U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur
920 S. MacArthur Blvd.
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 269-4014
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.
5201 Denton Hwy.
Haltom City, TX 76148
(817) 581-4546
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving
2630 W. Irving Blvd.
Irving, TX 75061
(972) 790-4672
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin
16300 FM 156 S.
Justin, TX 76247
(940) 242-6531
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville
811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business
Lewisville, TX 75057
(972) 420-1211
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville
525 N. Stemmons Fwy.
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 353-2116
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney
1400 N. MacDonald St.
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-5035
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney
10061 W. University Drive
McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 548-1699
U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills
8221 Blvd. 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 656-2005
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow
6550 Browning Drive
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 577-1732
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano
3401 Alma Drive
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 516-1018
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano
1100 Los Rios
Plano, TX 75074
(972) 578-0698
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano
2560 Kathryn Lane
Plano, TX 75025
(972) 396-0983
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano
4101 W. Plano Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 985-6004
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen
3901 N. Central Expressway
Plano, TX 75023
(972) 424-0815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend
1501 Dallas Pkwy.
Plano, TX 75093
(972) 735-0670
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper
1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.
Prosper, TX 75078
(972) 347-9713
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson
412 N. Central Expressway
Richardson, TX 75080
(972) 234-1343
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke
1600 Mesa Butte Court
Roanoke, TX 76262
(817) 491-1114
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Central Pkwy.
200 Texas Central Pkwy.
Waco, TX 76712
(254) 751-7019
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Waco Drive
4216 W. Waco Drive
Waco, TX 76710
(254) 753-7357
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waxahachie
1103 W. Hwy. 287 Bypass
Waxahachie, TX 75165
(972) 937-1099
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
