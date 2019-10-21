North Dallas Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims

"The storm hit quickly and has left many residents scrambling to find a place to store their belongings," said Zane Rowland, U-Haul Company of North East Dallas president. "U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their things during the clean-up process at no charge for one month."

U-Haul Companies of East Dallas, Fort Worth, North East Dallas, Northwest Dallas, North Dallas and South Central Dallas have made 52 facilities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (locations alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington

2315 W. Division

Arlington, TX 76012

(817) 277-1157

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green

2729 N. Collins St.

Arlington, TX 76006

(817) 461-1080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington

2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.

Arlington, TX 76010

(682) 200-1090

U-Haul Storage of Little Elm Aubrey

26778 U.S. Hwy. 380 E.

Aubrey, TX 76227

(972) 347-5562

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison

2735 E. Belt Line Road

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 416-9215

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton

1682 S. Interstate 35-E

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 242-5179

U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton

2220 Country Club Drive

Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 418-5677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill

1050 KCK Way

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(972) 293-1155

U-Haul at Camp Wisdom

7015 S. RL Thornton Fwy.

Dallas, TX 75232

(214) 371-2142

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark

13637 N. Central Expressway

Dallas, TX 75240

(972) 669-7955

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.

7043 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75231

(214) 691-7311

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.

11061 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75229

(972) 247-1724

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway

9929 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75220

(214) 351-6483

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane

5409 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75237

(214) 339-1179

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road

3165 S. Westmoreland Road

Dallas, TX 75233

(214) 333-2168

U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road

11383 Amanda Lane

Dallas, TX 75238

(214) 340-4331

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton

164 N. I-35 E.

Denton, TX 76205

(940) 382-5352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of De Soto

1245 S. 1-35

De Soto, TX 75115

(972) 230-1337

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville

1022 S. Cedar Ridge Drive

Duncanville, TX 75137

(972) 780-8980

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen

7225 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 294-7972

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.

2936 S. Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76104

(817) 921-3024

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30

1101 E. Loop 820

Fort Worth, TX 76129

(817) 446-1292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster

5032 E. Lancaster

Fort Worth, TX 76103

(817) 534-0072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa

3019 Altamesa Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX 76133

(817) 294-7617

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside

1000 Alta Mere Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76116

(817) 246-4601

U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Fwy. - Garland

12215 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy.

Garland, TX 75041

(972) 271-9556

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine

3501 William D. Tate Ave.

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 416-6430

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.

1117 E. Main St.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 262-5116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie

2455 Tarrant Road

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 988-3661

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360

3020 I-20 W.

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

(972) 623-3575

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur

920 S. MacArthur Blvd.

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

(972) 269-4014

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.

5201 Denton Hwy.

Haltom City, TX 76148

(817) 581-4546

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving

2630 W. Irving Blvd.

Irving, TX 75061

(972) 790-4672

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Justin

16300 FM 156 S.

Justin, TX 76247

(940) 242-6531

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville

811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 420-1211

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville

525 N. Stemmons Fwy.

Lewisville, TX 75067

(972) 353-2116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney

1400 N. MacDonald St.

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-5035

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney

10061 W. University Drive

McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 548-1699

U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills

8221 Blvd. 26

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 656-2005

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rufe Snow

6550 Browning Drive

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 577-1732

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano

3401 Alma Drive

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 516-1018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano

1100 Los Rios

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 578-0698

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano

2560 Kathryn Lane

Plano, TX 75025

(972) 396-0983

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano

4101 W. Plano Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 985-6004

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen

3901 N. Central Expressway

Plano, TX 75023

(972) 424-0815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend

1501 Dallas Pkwy.

Plano, TX 75093

(972) 735-0670

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper

1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.

Prosper, TX 75078

(972) 347-9713

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson

412 N. Central Expressway

Richardson, TX 75080

(972) 234-1343

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Roanoke

1600 Mesa Butte Court

Roanoke, TX 76262

(817) 491-1114

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Central Pkwy.

200 Texas Central Pkwy.

Waco, TX 76712

(254) 751-7019

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Waco Drive

4216 W. Waco Drive

Waco, TX 76710

(254) 753-7357

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Waxahachie

1103 W. Hwy. 287 Bypass

Waxahachie, TX 75165

(972) 937-1099

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

