North Eastern Rescue Vehicles receives Demers' 2018 Dealer of the Year Award

BELOEIL, QC, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulance, an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, announced that North Eastern Rescue Vehicles (NERV) has the distinguished honor of being awarded as Demers' 2018 Dealer of the Year for unit sales, and Demers and Braun Ambulances Diamond Award. The awards focus on excellence in dealership performance, as well as business and unit sales performance within the United States.

"North Eastern Rescue Vehicles continues to set the bar higher," said Benoit Lafortune, Demers Ambulances executive vice president. "This is the twelfth year they have won Dealer of the Year and set themselves further apart by being honored as the very first Diamond Award winner. NERV is the epitome of the high quality dealers that represent our brand. They consistently demonstrate a commitment to customer experience and our key values. We are overjoyed to once again recognize their hard work and dedication." The Demers Dealer of the Year award Diamond Award was recently presented at the 2019 Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC International), held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"Receiving these awards validates the hard work and commitment of our team to excellence" said Bob Reilly, owner of North Eastern Rescue Vehicles. "We are grateful to partner with a company that shares our values and supports us in our efforts to deliver the very best to our customers."

About North Eastern Rescue Vehicles Inc.

Headquartered in Syracuse New York, North Eastern Rescue Vehicles, Inc. is one of the largest independent ambulance dealers in the country. NERV has 10 extremely qualified salespeople serving New York and New England. Since 1987, NERV's business has been built through service one customer at a time. NERV strives to be the one-stop source for all their customer's needs. Customer loyalty and repeat sales are what drives the company. To learn more about North Eastern Rescue Vehicles Inc., visit www.nervinc.com .

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality products, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscience value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

