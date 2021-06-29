North Estonia Medical Centre Joins the TriNetX Network to Improve Collaboration with the International Research Community

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Estonia Medical Centre, the leading teaching and research hospital in Estonia, has joined the TriNetX network to expand its collaboration efforts within the international community of research investigators and gain more visibility for the organization. Located in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, the tertiary care center services two thirds of the population of Estonia.

"North Estonia Medical Centre has been active in teaching and research for many years," said Dr. Toomas Marandi, Cardiologist and Clinical Pharmacologist at North Estonia Medical Centre. "By joining the TriNetX network, we expect to increase our engagement with the international research community, enabling us to collaborate with global experts in research and everyday medical practices. The TriNetX platform will also assist us with systemic data collection and improving the quality of our hospital information system. Our investigators will also use TriNetX to design their own protocols and test their ideas in all phases of the clinical trial process."

The North Estonia Medical Centre is a regional hospital consisting of seven clinics, 32 specialist centers, and nearly 5,000 professionals providing specialized medical care to 150,000 patients in the Central, Western, and Northern Estonia region annually. North Estonia Medical Centre is highly regarded for its research capabilities and its successful collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies.

"We evaluated opportunities with a number of different research organizations, and ultimately determined that it was important to join the TriNetX network, given that it is the global leader for collaborative research with pharmaceutical companies and peer healthcare organizations," said Dr. Marandi. "In addition, TriNetX enables our own investigators to leverage the platform to run real-world evidence studies on real patient populations, which is of great value to us."

TriNetX is the largest and fastest-growing collaborative research network, representing healthcare organizations and health data partners across the world. TriNetX has presented thousands of clinical trial opportunities to the healthcare organizations on its network and has been cited in hundreds of scientific and peer-reviewed publications.

"We are thrilled to welcome North Estonia Medical Centre to the TriNetX network," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "Their expertise and motivation to conduct research, combined with membership in the TriNetX network, puts their organization in a strong position to achieve their goal of greater engagement with the international research community."

About North Estonia Medical Centre

The North Estonia Medical Centre is one of the top hospitals in Estonia, whose core values are dedication and professionalism, a caring attitude and responsibility, and openness and cooperativeness. We are Estonia's leading healthcare institution and a leader in innovation in the healthcare sector. The Medical Centre group employs almost 5,000 people–our team includes doctors, nurses, caregivers, and specialists. The Medical Centre provides care of the highest level of medical complexity, and depending on the patient's needs, of simpler medical complexity to all insured persons. We serve patients from Tallinn and Harju County as well as those from Central, Western, and Northern Estonia. Emergency care is provided to all those in need. For more information, visit https://www.regionaalhaigla.ee/en

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.



