NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DEATH OF ONE OF ITS TRUSTEES

News provided by

North European Oil Royalty Trust

May 20, 2024, 13:17 ET

KEENE, N.H., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managing Director, on behalf of the Trustees of North European Oil Royalty Trust, reports with regret the death of Willard B. Taylor. Mr. Taylor served as a Director of North European Oil Company and was a Trustee of North European Oil Royalty Trust since its formation in 1975. His calm clarity, poised demeanor, and broad wisdom will be sorely missed. He passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024.

John R. Van Kirk
Managing Director

Contact – John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, telephone: (732) 741-4008, e-mail: [email protected]. The Trust's press releases and other pertinent information are available on the Trust's website: www.neort.com.

SOURCE North European Oil Royalty Trust

Also from this source

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024

The Trustees of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE-NRT) announced today a distribution of $0.20 per unit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024,...

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE NET INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE-NRT) (the "Trust") reported its net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 which appears in the table...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Obituaries

News Releases in Similar Topics