NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DEATH OF ONE OF ITS TRUSTEES

KEENE, N.H., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Managing Director, on behalf of the Trustees of North European Oil Royalty Trust, reports with regret the death of Willard B. Taylor. Mr. Taylor served as a Director of North European Oil Company and was a Trustee of North European Oil Royalty Trust since its formation in 1975. His calm clarity, poised demeanor, and broad wisdom will be sorely missed. He passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024.

John R. Van Kirk

Managing Director

Contact – John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director

