NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

News provided by

North European Oil Royalty Trust

31 Jul, 2023, 16:16 ET

KEENE, N.H., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trustees of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE-NRT) announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.21 per unit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, payable on August 30, 2023 to holders of record on August 18, 2023. 

This year's quarterly distribution of $0.21 per unit is 54.35%, or $0.25 per unit, lower than the distribution of $0.46 per unit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. For the quarter ending July 31, 2023, the negative carry-over from the second quarter of fiscal 2023, as well as lower gas sales and lower gas prices, resulted in this decline. Distributions are based on actual royalty income received less incurred and anticipated expenses. Additional details will be available in the earnings press release scheduled for publication on or about August 18, 2023.

In accordance with the agreements between the Trust and the operating companies, the Trust's monthly scheduled royalty payments are paid based on the amount of royalties that were payable to the Trust in the prior calendar quarter. The recent decline in gas prices and the three-week shutdown of the de-sulfurization plant during the quarter for maintenance resulted in an overpayment of royalties during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This overpayment of royalties has resulted in a negative carry-over that will eliminate the amount of royalties that would be paid to the Trust in the fourth fiscal quarter. This elimination of royalty income is expected to result in the absence of a cash distribution to unit owners for the Trust's fourth fiscal quarter. The potential impact of the negative carry-over on the royalties payable or the cash distributions to be made in any fiscal quarter beyond the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 cannot be determined with any certainty at this time.

The cumulative 12-month distribution, which includes the August 2023 distribution and the three prior quarterly distributions, is $3.00 per unit. This 12-month cumulative distribution is 143.90%, or $1.77 per unit, higher than the prior 12-month distribution of $1.23 per unit. The Trust makes quarterly distributions to unit owners during the months of February, May, August, and November.

Contact – John R. Van Kirk, Managing Director, telephone: (732) 741-4008, email: [email protected]. The Trust's press releases and other pertinent information are available on the Trust's website: www.neort.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements address future expectations and events or conditions concerning the Trust, such as statements concerning future gas prices, royalty payments and cash distributions. Many of these statements are based on information provided to the Trust by the operating companies or by consultants using public information sources, are difficult to predict, and are generally beyond the control of the Trust. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements. These include: the fact that the assets of the Trust are depleting assets and, if the operators developing the concession do not perform additional development projects, the assets may deplete faster than expected; risks and uncertainties concerning levels of gas production and gas sale prices, general economic conditions, and currency exchange rates; the ability or willingness of the operating companies to perform under their contractual obligations with the Trust; potential disputes with the operating companies and the resolution thereof; and political and economic uncertainty arising from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Trust does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

SOURCE North European Oil Royalty Trust

Also from this source

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES NET INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

NORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES THE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.