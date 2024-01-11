North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos LLC announce the Approval of a Management Agreement by the NIGC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians (the "Tribe") and Station Casinos LLC ("Station") are pleased to announce the approval by the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission of the Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement. Under the Management Agreement and a related development agreement, the Tribe will, with Station's assistance, develop and operate a gaming and entertainment facility (the "North Fork Project") on a 305-acre parcel of land adjacent to Highway 99 north of the City of Madera, California (the "Site"). The Site was taken into trust for the benefit of the Tribe by the Department of the Interior in February 2013.

Upon completion, the North Fork Project will feature a 100,000-square-foot casino with over 2,000 slot and video poker machines and 40 table games, including blackjack, Pai Gow, and Three-card Poker. In addition, the property will feature exciting dining and beverage options, ample parking, and easy and convenient access from Highway 99.

Fred Beihn, Chairperson of the North Fork Rancheria:

"The North Fork Rancheria is delighted with the approval of the Management Contract with our development partner, Station Casinos. Our Tribe is grateful to have a partner so committed to the principles of tribal sovereignty and to bringing the full benefits of tribal gaming to our Tribe and community."

Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos

"We are thrilled to announce the successful achievement of this pivotal milestone in advancing the North Fork Project. Station Casinos extends its heartfelt congratulations to The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians community on reaching this next stage. We are excited to help the Tribe bring this exciting project to fruition, fostering economic prosperity for the surrounding community and tribal members through the creation of permanent job opportunities. We look forward to supporting the Tribe in the finalization of their splendid facility and contributing to the success of this remarkable endeavor."

About North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians
The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians is a federally recognized Native American tribe with over 2,500 tribal citizens and government offices in Madera County, California, making the Tribe one of the largest in the state. Since the restoration of its federally recognized status in 1983, the Tribe has established modern tribal governing institutions to improve the lives of its tribal citizens, many of whom have limited access to basic housing, healthcare, business, employment, and educational services and opportunity. The Tribe leverages its limited federal grant funding to operate numerous tribal programs. More information available at www.northforkrancheria-nsn.gov/

About Station Casinos 
Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling, and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Casino & Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Fremont, and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, and The Greens.

