North Hardin High School and WellCare Participate in National No One Eats Alone Day

Representatives from WellCare hosted the online event in honor of No One Eats Alone® Day , created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences ™. More than 1,200 students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance. Students were able to participate in fun and engaging activities, paired with video demonstrations and promotional items for school staff to use with them.

Social isolation affects millions of students and has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm, and community violence. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, promoting mental health has gained increased importance, as students deal with the additional stressors from the pandemic and quarantining. Through No One Eats Alone, students have shown that if they are given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"At WellCare, we are committed to helping children lead healthier lives, and that includes providing them with safe environments to discuss challenges, especially during the pandemic," said Bill Jones, WellCare of Kentucky's plan president and CEO. "We are proud to partner with Beyond Differences to virtually celebrate No One Eats Alone Day and give students in Kentucky the tools they need to remain focused on their health and social lives."

"The pandemic has given us all a taste of social isolation and the desire to feel connected," said Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "Students and teachers need No One Eats Alone -- now more than ever -- to continue changing the culture in middle schools to be a more welcoming place for everyone regardless of their differences."

North Hardin High School joined more than 2,500 schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day. The initiative reached more than 1 million students in all 50 states.

No One Eats Alone Day is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/kentucky.

SOURCE WellCare of Kentucky

Related Links

https://www.wellcare.com/kentucky

