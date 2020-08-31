North Highland Acquires LogistiPoint Consulting

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced today the acquisition of LogistiPoint Consulting, a leading retail supply chain and distribution consulting firm that helps clients achieve significant results in logistics and distribution operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, LogistiPoint Consulting offers retail and consumer product companies a supply chain consulting approach that combines visionary skills and analytical thinking with a collaborative implementation process. The acquisition of LogistiPoint further strengthens North Highland's strategy offering across several key industries and sectors, including retail, distribution, supply chain management and operational efficiency.

"North Highland and LogistiPoint share the same north star of building lasting capability for clients and embracing a transformation-led focus of partnering with clients to navigate disruptions within their industry," said Dan Reardon, Chairman and CEO of North Highland. "By combining North Highland's existing supply chain strategy offerings with LogistiPoint's deep knowledge of engineering, facility design and labor management, we are able to offer end-to-end distribution performance improvement solutions to our clients."

North Highland's research in the 2020 Beacon Report found that 85 percent of business leaders believe that operational efficiency is a top priority for transformation within their organization. This partnership reflects North Highland's investment in strategic operations to drive lasting capabilities and value for clients. LogistiPoint and North Highland's offerings combine seamlessly, pairing LogistiPoint's engineering expertise, tools and proprietary data with North Highland's capabilities to form a comprehensive supply chain program for clients.

"We are excited to join North Highland to drive transformation for clients by offering a full suite of solutions that drive significant results through customer, workforce and operational lenses," said Randy Moore, Founder of LogistiPoint Consulting. "As North Highland, we can offer end-to-end distribution capabilities that can solve our clients' most pressing strategy, process, system and people challenges."

Both North Highland and LogistiPoint have been recognized among America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , with both firms recognized for outstanding performance in consumer products/retail, supply chain management and transportation/logistics categories.

About North Highland

North Highland is a leading change and transformation consulting firm, recognized for its deep expertise and collaborative, action-oriented approach. Invested in our client's success and powered by the belief that everything begins and ends with people, we bring together the brightest minds to create positive change and transform businesses through customer, workforce and operational lenses.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and regularly named a best place to work, North Highland is an employee-owned firm with more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide ( www.cordenceworldwide.com ), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

About LogistiPoint Consulting

LogistiPoint's industry-leading professionals bring more than 30 years of experience improving logistics and distribution within the retail supply chain industry to help clients achieve higher performance from their people, facilities, and systems. Founded in 2009, LogistiPoint offers both large and small retailers and consumer product companies a supply chain consulting approach that combines visionary skills and analytical thinking with a collaborative implementation process. With unmatched industry expertise, the company helps clients achieve significant results in their logistics and distribution operations.

