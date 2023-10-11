North Highland and UK Ministry of Justice Work Named "Change and Transformation" Winner and "Project of the Year" by the MCA

News provided by

North Highland

11 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, won the "Change and Transformation in the Public Sector" category of the 2023 Management Consultancies Association (MCA) awards in partnership with the UK Ministry of Justice (MOJ). This body of work was also named "Project of the Year." This award recognizes client work that delivers well-planned, structured and sustainable organizational process changes.

Continue Reading
North Highland and UK Ministry of Justice Work Named “Change and Transformation” Winner and “Project of the Year” by the MCA
North Highland and UK Ministry of Justice Work Named “Change and Transformation” Winner and “Project of the Year” by the MCA

North Highland partnered with the MOJ to transform prisons in England and Wales. This involved updating prisons with aging infrastructure, paper-based processes and highly staff-dependent services. The North Highland team worked to bring the prison system into the digital age with prisoner-oriented services supported by modern technology infrastructure. As a result, the program continues to modernize prisons in England and Wales through behavioral science tactics with business changes effectively managed by the in-house civil service team.

According to the case study, "...In the first three months since deployment, there was a 43.2% decrease in the number of complaints directed towards staff and their services. The operating model enabled the prisons, supported by a small central team, to be self-sufficient after completion and meant staff and prisoners felt a long-lasting sense of accountability for the use and growth of the service."

"It is an honor to receive recognition for the groundbreaking work we do for our clients every day," said Tony Doocey, managing director at North Highland and MCA board member. "I'm immensely proud of our Public Sector team for making such a positive and long-lasting impact on the future of the UK prison system."

At the recent awards ceremony hosted in London, North Highland was also named a finalist in the "Change and Transformation in the Private Sector" category for its work with Marks and Spencer. These honors follow an increase in partnership with the esteemed MCA, including North Highland's Chartered Management Consultant (ChMC) accreditation earned earlier this year.

To read more about North Highland's awards and recognition, visit https://www.northhighland.com/newsroom.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by data and digital expertise – unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations. 

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you. 

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedInTwitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Media contact:
Courtney James
Director, PR
(+1) 404-850-2806
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243364/MCA_Award_Photo_2023.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg

SOURCE North Highland

Also from this source

North Highland and UK Ministry of Justice Work Named "Change and Transformation" Winner and "Project of the Year" by the MCA

North Highland and UK Ministry of Justice Work Named "Change and Transformation" Winner and "Project of the Year" by the MCA

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, won the "Change and Transformation in the Public Sector" category of the 2023...
North Highland Names Three New Managing Directors

North Highland Names Three New Managing Directors

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced the promotions of Wayne Messina, Rochelle Rivas and Rob Sherrell to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.